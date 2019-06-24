120 DCI officers transferred in a better service delivery measure

The office of Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) has announced massive transfers in a bid to ensure better service delivery.

The move has seen more than 120 junior police officers moved from their work stations across the entire nation.

A list, which was signed by Mr Mwangi Wanderi on behalf of DCI George Kinoti, includes officers from different positions.

Three chief inspectors, six inspectors and seventeen senior sergeant have been moved. The DCI also transferred 35 corporals and 65 corporal officers.

The transfers came after a section of Kenyans lamented over the collapse of cases. The general public has faulted the detectives of sleeping on the job when rates of increase are always on the rise.

Several suspects have been acquitted over what is believed as shoddy probes.

A court official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the officers are partly to blame for the collapse in the cases. He said that rape, murder and terror related cases have failed because of the laxity of these officers.

“The way the officers collect evidence is questionable, with glaring loopholes allowing suspects in serious crimes such as murder, rape and terrorism to get away,” said the officer