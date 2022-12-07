By Hassan Ibrahim

Mount Kenya University, Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), and Daystar University are among the private universities that admit government-sponsored students.

Available data indicate that Private universities have admitted 47,548 government-sponsored students and received Sh12.146 billion since the State started sending students to the institutions in 2016.

Ever since the introduction of the program by the government in 2016, Mount Kenya University has received the highest number of government-sponsored students in the placement by Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) becoming the largest earner from the program.

Available data from Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) indicates that Mount Kenya University with a capacity of 4,995 received 2,247 students and was followed by Kabarak University which had requested 3,300 students and was given 2,181 in the year 2020.

Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) with a capacity of 1,980 received 867 students while KCA University with an ability of 3300 received 1363.

Baraton University which had requested 2,000 students was given 532 students while Gretsa University with a capacity of 850 students received 241 students.

“Kenya Methodist University asked for 2,565 and received 662 students while Uzima University College asked for 170 students and was given 42,” data shows.

Scott Christian University requested 1500 students but was only given 13 while International Leadership University which requested 50 students did not receive any students.

The troubled Daystar University declared a capacity of 200 and 169 students have been placed in the institution while Riara University requested 100 students but has since received 101 while Africa Nazarene University with a capacity of 1,560 students has received 738 students.

The United States International University and Strathmore University stopped admitting government-sponsored students due to what insiders say is conspiracy while admitting and favourism of their competitors as well as due to the under-funding.

Data released by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) this year (2022) shows that private institutions had declared to absorb 27, 192 students.

Just like in previous years, according to the placement list, the Thika-based Mount Kenya University was allocated 1, 580 students, the highest beneficiary.

A statement from MKU attributed the increasing desire by students to join the institution to several reforms undertaken to enhance quality but several players have disputed the statement.

Africa Nazarene (333), Africa International University (100), University of Eastern Africa, Baraton (570), Daystar University (227), Great Lakes University (260), Gretsa University (484), International College Leadership University, (111) and Kabarak University, (565).

Others are KCA University (405), Kenya Highlands Evangelical University (533), Kiriri Women’s University of Science and Technology, (176), Lukenya University (310), Marist International University College (151), the Management University of Africa (374) and Pan Africa Christian University (318).

Riara University got 118, Scott Christian University (329), St Paul’s (245), East African University (446), Umma University (50), and United States International University (221).

Pioneer International University and Zetech University were allocated 635 students while Tangaza University College received the lowest allocation of only 20 students.

Last year, a petition before the Education Committee in Parliament accused various private universities of charging higher fees than recommended by the state.

This year (2022) Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba urged the government to stop sending students to private universities, and, instead, divert the money to public universities.

“What’s the point of sending government-sponsored students to private universities?” he posed. “When we do that, we use public funds to build private universities.

He said that the government should consider doing away with the policy of placing state-sponsored students in private universities.

“The private universities, which are private entrepreneurship, are getting rich at the expense of public universities,” said Milemba.

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu recently found himself on the receiving end after he suggested that the government was contemplating the withdrawal of funding to public universities.

A reliable source from a private university has hinted that cartels within education have been making money every year during the placement period.

He said that not once that those with deep pockets always find themselves benefiting from the system indicating that the Kenya kwanza government should set up a committee to investigate the matter.

