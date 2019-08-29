10 governors on KRA radar over alleged tax evasion

At least 10 governors are among 600 individuals being sought after for alleged tax fraud, which is estimated to have deprived the government of about Ksh250 billion in revenue.

The paper further stated that KRA had written a demand letter to the affected counties, asking for immediate payment of accrued taxes, failure to which they will be prosecuted.

Some of the county chiefs face personal tax bills for owning businesses generating millions of shillings annually, yet they regularly file nil returns.

The demand letter further summoned the targeted individuals to explain how and why they failed to pay taxes.

Others have failed to file tax returns as required by law, while a few were said to be living beyond their means.

The taxman is claimed to have also established a special desk at its Upper Hill offices to grill the targeted persons.

A total of 17 county governments and assemblies owe taxes amounting to Ksh5.6 billion.

This includes Ksh2.3 billion Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax, Ksh1.2 billion withholding tax and Ksh2 billion in other forms.

KRA Commissioner for Domestic Taxes, Elizabeth Meyo, warned that governors face prosecution if they fail to comply with the agency’s demands.