A Love Anthem by Rayvanny, Lee McKrazy, Yumbs ft. Raspy Johannesburg, 19 July 2024

Ziiki Media announces the release of Namtaka, a new track that brings together artists from different parts of Africa.

This includes talents such as Rayvanny, Lee McKrazy, Yumbs, and Raspy. Namtaka, meaning I Want You, is a beautiful love story that delves deep into the emotions of loving someone.

The song speaks about wanting to pay lobola for the person you love and finding ways to do it.

The song blends the energetic rhythms of Afrobeats with the soulful, deep grooves of Amapiano, creating a sound that is both fresh and familiar.

This collaboration marks a significant moment in contemporary African music, showcasing the genre’s ability to transcend boundaries and bring together artists from diverse backgrounds.

Rayvanny expresses his excitement about the release, stating,

“Working on ‘Namtaka’ has been an incredible journey.The chemistry between all of us was undeniable, and I believe that comes through in the music. It’s a song that speaks to the heart, and I can’t wait for our fans to hear it.”Lee McKrazy adds, “This track is all about love and unity. It’s a song for everyone who’s ever felt a deep connection with someone else.

We poured our hearts into this, and we’re excited to share it with the world.”Yumbs and Raspy echo the sentiment, emphasizing the collaborative spirit and the fusion of genres that make Namtaka stand out.

Ziiki Media continues to push the boundaries of music that showcase the richness and diversity of African music. Namtaka is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Here is the video: