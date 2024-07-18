Nepotism threatens building controls at Vipingo ridge golf resort

VIPINGO- Homeowners are up in arms at the exclusive residential golf resort Vipingo Ridge, in Kilifi County, where building guidelines are being enforced subjectively angering residents .

David Horsey, one of the Horsey brother founders, has had the exclusive authority to approve residential building designs, including built-up areas permitted since the project commenced.

Over the years, homeowners at the exclusive resort have argued that the rules were being applied subjectively favouring certain individuals , designs, and preferred architects .

Now it has come to light that David Horsey has permitted two enormous properties to be built in the high end Links estate within Vipingo Ridge returning a favour to the owners who had purchased several apartments from a company belonging to the Horsey’s sons Unity Homes in Nairobi .

Meanwhile, other residents at Vipingo Ridge development have not been allowed to make even the smallest alterations to their properties .

‘This is a blatant example of nepotism at its worst,” said a homeowner who did not wish to be named “by allowing people to break the rules ,which the rest of us have all had to abide by , the developers are risking all of our investments .People will now feel they can do as they please, and all controls will be lost !”

Homeowners have been further upset by the removal of a dhow fishing boat from the beach bar by the Horseys without their consultation , which residents claim has destroyed the ambience and unique feel of the restaurant.

Over 65 homeowners have signed a petition seeking the removal of the 5 Horsey family members sitting on the board, none of whom have any relevant qualifications.

The petition is seeking their removal on grounds of nepotism and the detrimental effects of the Horsey family actions on their investments at the 5-star PGA golf resort .