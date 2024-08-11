National Alternative Leadership Forum Demands Immediate Senate Action and Suspension of Meru County Government

The National Alternative Leadership Forum (NALF) urgently calls upon the Senate to initiate comprehensive impeachment proceedings against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, following her recent impeachment by the Meru County Assembly on 8th August 2024. This ongoing crisis, marked by persistent governance failures and unresolved conflicts, requires immediate and decisive action to restore effective leadership in Meru County.

Governor Mwangaza has faced repeated impeachment attempts by the Meru County Assembly due to serious allegations of financial mismanagement, abuse of office, and failure to uphold principles of transparency and accountability. Despite these serious charges, earlier impeachment motions were overturned by the Senate, allowing her to remain in office. This failure to act decisively has worsened the administrative dysfunction in Meru County.

The prolonged conflict between Governor Mwangaza and the County Assembly Members (MCAs) has severely hindered the delivery of essential services to the residents of Meru County. This persistent squabbling is a clear violation of the principles of devolution as outlined in the Constitution of Kenya, 2010. Specifically, Article 174 emphasizes the need for devolution to enhance public participation in governance and ensure effective service delivery at the local level. The inability to resolve the conflict between the governor and the MCAs undermines these fundamental goals.

Article 176 establishes county governments to promote decentralized governance and service delivery. The ongoing dysfunction in Meru County demonstrates a failure to meet these constitutional mandates. Additionally, Article 179 requires that a county governor be accountable to the people and the county assembly. Governor Mwangaza’s failure to collaborate effectively with the MCAs represents a breach of this responsibility.

Article 192 empowers the National Government to intervene in county affairs under specific circumstances, such as when a county government is unable to perform its functions or when there is a crisis. The prolonged governance crisis in Meru County meets the criteria for such intervention. Furthermore, Article 231 allows the National Government to assume control of a county government if it is unable to function properly, ensuring that essential services and governance are maintained.

The National Alternative Leadership Forum holds both the governor and the County Assembly responsible for this administrative breakdown. Their failure to establish a functional working relationship has created a severe governance crisis that has left the residents of Meru County underserved.

In response to these issues, the National Alternative Leadership Forum demands:

1. Immediate Senate Action: The Senate must promptly address the impeachment case forwarded by the Meru County Assembly. Given the severity of the allegations and the shortcomings of previous interventions, a thorough and decisive review is essential.

2. Suspension of County Government: Should the Senate uphold the impeachment motion, the National Government should immediately suspend the Meru County Government and assume temporary oversight. This action is necessary under Article 192 to ensure the continuity of essential services and restore effective governance.

The National Alternative Leadership Forum calls on all stakeholders to support these measures to ensure accountability, restore integrity in governance, and uphold the constitutional promises of devolution in Meru County.

Signed,

1.Fwamba NC Fwamba

Chairman

National Alternative Leadership Forum (NALF)

2.Ouma Odera

Deputy Chairman:

3.Cathy Irungu

Secretary General

4.Silas Otuke

Council Member

5.Hon Mwaniki Maina

Council Member

6.Mwenda Gatobu

Council Member.

7.Polycarp Meyo

Council Member