Mombasa Public Service Board Staff Member Ms. Swabra Kusoma Faces Allegations of Misconduct

Mombasa Public Service Board- Allegations of serious misconduct have emerged within the County Government of Mombasa’s Public Service Board, with a spotlight on Ms. Swabra Kusoma, a staff member accused of undermining efficiency and fairness in the institution.

Reports indicate that Ms. Kusoma is allegedly withholding critical documents, such as appointment and promotion letters, resulting in significant delays and frustrations among her colleagues.

Furthermore, there are claims that Ms. Kusoma has been demanding bribes from individuals seeking appointments or promotions. Exploiting her purportedly close relationship with the CEO of the Public Service Board, she is said to have facilitated such transactions, a connection that some believe also enabled her own questionable promotion.

This behavior has reportedly created an atmosphere of distrust and discontent, not only within the board but also among members of the public who rely on its services. The alleged exploitation of power has raised concerns about the board’s integrity, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the claims.