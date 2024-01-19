Mombasa on the global map as Odesa Expands its partnership objectives with impactful projects

Odesa Expands its partnership objectives- Ukrainian city of Odesa and its sister city, Mombasa have celebrated the fifth anniversary of a successful partnership.

Mombasa choose Odesa as a sister –city and successful story of collaboration started 5 years ago which realized fruitful projects.

The success of the program cemented friendship between the two cities.

Recently, Deputy Mayor Pavlo Vugelman from Odesa visited Nairobi marking the launch of the Odesa promotion office in the country. The visit is part of Odesa’s efforts to expand its presence and strengthen economic ties with Kenya.

Despite facing challenging times due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, Odesa remains resilient, engaging in trade, organizing charity events, and promoting cultural exchanges to garner international support.

During the opening ceremony in Nairobi, an engaging photo exhibition titled “Ways to Victory” by renowned Odesan photographer Boris Bukhman was showcased.

The exhibition captivated Kenyan and Ukrainian diplomats, officials, business delegates, and art enthusiasts, providing a visual narrative of shared experiences and resilience in the face of adversity.

Expressing gratitude for Kenya’s support, Odesa’s official delegation is set to visit Mombasa and the Coast General Hospital. This visit coincides with the arrival of a delegation from Yokohama, Japan, Odesa’s fellow sister city.

The Yokohama City Council has generously donated a mobile micro hospital to Odesa, mirroring the facilities used in Mombasa. Ukrainian doctors will have the opportunity to study the operations of the hospital, fostering valuable knowledge exchange.

In a heartwarming gesture, Kenya is set to host a group of Odesa children on a charity tour next week. Organized by local hoteliers and service providers, the tour aims to provide a two-week respite for children affected by continuous bombing in Odesa. Destinations include Nakuru, Naivasha, Tsavo, Mombasa, Diani, and Nairobi, offering a peaceful and rejuvenating experience for the youth.

As Odesa continues to navigate challenging times due to the current wars, the initiative underscores the strength that emerges from global partnerships, emphasizing the importance of solidarity, cultural exchange, and mutual support between cities.