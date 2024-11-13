Meg Whitman: The Rogue Ambassador who Trump saved kenyans from

By Seth Odongo via fb Balozi Meg Whitman was one of those opportunistic foreigners whom the victorious UDA/KenyaKwanza backers hailed as ‘heroes’ during the transition period, when, as the ‘de facto’ dean of the western diplomatic corps, she bulldozed the new regime to power and dismissed all those who had misgivings about the results of the 2022 presidential election, especially Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga.

Amb. Whitman’s big problem in Kenya was her failure to understand and appreciate the complexities of Kenyan politics and electoral system; but this failure was, however, not entirely of her own making.

At the US Embassy in Nairobi, the characters who brief new US ambassadors always feed them a lot of partisan political briefs. Added to this was the brief from the National Intelligence System infrastructure, then being helmed by Philip Kameru and his henchmen; the “never Raila” bigshots of the waning Uhuru regime.

I am sure on week one in Kenya, Meg already formed a strong opinion against Raila Odinga as that perennial election loser and ‘disputer’ who never accepts, and, worse, concedes defeat. This tunnel vision, of only seeing the things she wanted to see, backed by a faulty belief that Odinga’s protestations were illegitimate, clouded her view of Kenya’s politics, and denied her any objective role as a neutral arbiter, something her predecessors had always done, especially those who served in the 1990s.

Meg came here in the dying days of Uhuru regime, and was thrust into a high octane electoral battle.

On Election Day, she saw people queuing to vote and visited a few select polling stations around Nairobi and concluded that the voting process was free and fair.

She then spent long nights at Bomas with the then IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati and other senior IEBC officials who fed her what they wanted her to see and hear. Matters were made worse at Bomas by the jokers that Azimio had selected as presidential agents. These page boys and flower girls were more concerned with positioning themselves for the spoils, having deluded themselves that the ‘deep state’ will deliver the victory, regardless.

What buttressed Meg’s already solid stance that the election was being conducted above board was the fact that the Azimio jokers at Bomas had no contrary evidence to demonstrate that the election was being conducted dubiously or stolen right there at Bomas. How could they, when Saitabao, the so called “chief presidential agent”, never bothered to even have contacts of county presidential agents. I have observed my side of politics lose three elections in a row. I have never seen a team so disorganized yet entitled as the characters who were to ‘protect’ Azimio votes at Bomas, in 2022.

Be that as it may, Ambassador Whitman ends her tour of duty not because of the noises from Kenyans, but because Trump, and the Republicans, won back power in the United States and so the Democrats , including Meg, must give way. She leaves Kenya a scandalous matron of a dubious poll, but also one who truly tried to bring US companies, particularly tech companies, to Kenya. Mgala muue na haki yake mpe… One more thing. Those who started attacking Balozi Meg due to her silence as state repressive apparatus handled Gen Z demos five months ago are hypocrites. They are mostly the murima types who realized in 2024 that Meg is an avowed Ruto lackey. They hadn’t been following politics from 2022 to situate Meg right at the centre of the Ruto regime. The new anti-Meg hypocrites should sit down. Your pain and suffering are not unprecedented. You are the types who entrench bad governance then wake up late in the day when the revolution starts to turn on its children, to wax sordid tales of regime malfeasances.

Please, shut up.