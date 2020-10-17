Why Flaqo’s YouTube channel was terminated: Your Success Will Attract Enemies You Did Not Know Ever Existed

3am Thought by Gordon Opiyo via Facebook

Your Success Will Attract Enemies You Did Not Know Ever Existed

This young man – Flaqo Raz has become a major sensation. His comedy has lit up many during this Coronavirus time.

He has been winning Ads left right and center….. His YouTube Channel was rising fast and was headed to the 1m subscriber mark……

Then out of nowhere, he got hit. Several Pseudo accounts reported him and YouTube has terminated his Account. It is brought down.

This is typical of success.

When you are unknown, struggling and broke.. Nobody cares about you. Nobody knows you. Nobody cares….

But the moment you get something. You get some contract… You get a good job.. You get good money…. Suddenly stories pop up from nowhere.

You will hear things about you that you have never heard…..

When I was struggling, praying and fasting – nobody cared about me. But when I got a house, bought a second hand BMW and a Ugandan registered Lorry to help me out with my fresh vegetable business, I suddenly heard that I was a Devil worshipper. In fact one of my cousins told a housegirl that was coming to work for me that “wewe una enda kuwa sacrificed kwa hiyo Nyumba” and the House Girl took off.

People started connecting me with the my grandfather, who was a dreaded Juju man, and all kinds of things I had no idea about….

So, if you do not have a thick skin for dealing with haters, rumors and insults – please never pray for success… Uta Pata shock of your life….

As for the young man called Flaqo I wish him all the best.

I hope he has his YouTube Account restored. And you haters that keep reporting other people, please stop it. Building a brand is not easy. These Social media sites can be ruthless, that is why Samson Ogola keeps asking you to go to him so that he builds your own websites for you.

There was a time the NTV YouTube account was leading in the country, and a malicious group had a coordinated reporting about alleged “copyright breaches” and it was brought down. Though they started afresh, it never caught up with the others..

So, when you are going up, be ready for all kinds of attacks and malicious allegations…..