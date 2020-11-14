Veteran Radio host Leonard Mambo Mbotela discharged after President Uhuru settled Ksh.1M hospital bill

Veteran radio presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela was on Saturday finally discharged from The Nairobi South Hospital after President Uhuru Kenyatta settled his bill.

Mzee Mbotela, who was admitted at the facility on October 29, 2020, had by Friday accumulated a bill of Ksh.1,105,498.78, according to a letter by the hospital’s Human Resource Manager, Stephen Mutavi.

According to a close family member who spoke to media, President Uhuru paid Ksh.1 million of the bill in cash while the remaining amount was settled by a contribution from Kenyan well-wishers.

Mzee Mbotela, famous for his Je, Huu ni Ungwana? segment on TV and radio, has hence been released and will now undergo home care treatment.

Mzee Mbotela also worked fr Presidential Press Unit, the team that managed the late President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi. It can also be remembered that Mzee Mbotela for long worked for the Voice of Kenya (present day Kenya Broadcasting Corporation) as the Kiswahili service continued announcer and he was in studio when the Kenya Airforce attempted a coup de tat on President Moi’s regime in 1982.