Uhuru Appoints Kanze Dena And Munira Mohammed deputy Statehouse Spokesperson, Ignores Itumbi Munyori Buku

ANNOUNCING NEW APPOINTMENTS TO THE PSCU

As part of the continuous efforts to strengthen the quality and reach of communications from the Presidency, I wish to announce the following changes to the President’s Strategic Communications Unit , PSCU.

1. In order to safeguard and preserve the work and words of our nation’s leaders, H.E. the President has approved the establishment of The Presidential Library, Museum and Exhibition Centre. The Library will initially focus on the legacies of Founding President H.E. Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Second President H.E. Daniel Toroitich arap Moi and Third President H.E. Mwai Emilio Kibaki.

In this regard I am pleased to announce that Ms Munira Mohamed, 40, has been appointed to the role of Deputy Head, PSCU and Head of the Presidential Library.

In addition to talking charge of all broadcast and media production, Ms. Mohamed will lead a team to design and develop the library; develop storylines and themes for both permanent and temporary public exhibitions; carry out research work and collect material relevant to the Presidential Library, Museum and Exhibition Centre.

In this new role Ms. Mohamed will work closely with the families of our nation’s first three President’s, as well as the State Department of Heritage, to decide on important speeches, papers, books, artworks , artifacts and other materials to preserve and exhibit.

2. As part of diversifying the voices from the Presidency, focusing the concept of messaging with purpose, President Kenyatta has appointed seasoned television news anchor Kanze Dena, 39, as Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head, PSCU.

Ms. Dena will take leadership of the core communications teams, including digital, messaging, research, branding and press. With expansive newsroom leadership experience, Ms. Dena has been tasked to focus on the President’s brand positioning, media relations and messaging with respect to the delivery the Big Four agenda.

The President believes the two women leaders will bring diversity , dynamism and infuse new energy in to the PSCU whilst improving overall media relations with external stakeholders.

Overall leadership for the Presidential Communications remains with Manoah Esipisu, the State House Spokesperson.

Nzioka Waita CBS

Chief of Staff and Head

President’s Delivery Unit