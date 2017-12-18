BREAKING: Standard Media KTN SACKS Top Editors And Journalists- Check List

The Standard Group has sacked top editors in wake of cosmetic changes geared at taming Githeri media mentality; they are trying to avoid being put in the NASA’s list of goods and services that should be boycotted by opposition supporters.

Those sacked in a retrenchment exercise that formally kicked off on Monday 18th December include;



1. Mwaniki Munuhe, the News Editor (Weekend Editions)



2. Fred Waga the Weekend Editions Deputy Managing Editor , whose position was scrapped,



3. Biketi Bikech,a Weekend Editions News Editor , whose contract was not renewed.



4. Luke Anami- Courts/Judiciary bureau ,



5. Karanja Njoroge -Former Eldoret bureau chief



6. Alex Kisia -Former Kakamega bureau chief.



7. Maureen Odira the weekend sub-editor

8. Lonah Kibet- Reporter

Waga, Biketi and Munuhe’s exit is, however, the most dramatic as it has further depleted manpower for the weekend editions, which is already suffering from the abolition of the investigations desk.

Munuhe’s retrenchment is said to have been proposed by Editorial Director Joseph Odindo despite senior other senior managers especially that enjoy close relations with Statehouse operatives opposing the move.

Those affected were counselled today other than Munuhe who had proceeded on leave late last month and was expected to resume next month. Letters had been issued to those affected last Friday.

Those familiar with the intrigues at the Standard Group believe Munuhe was targeted over his extreme pro Jubilee stories like an alleged propaganda story he did recently that detailed how NASA lawyers allegedly met with Deputy Chief Justice Philemona Mwilu and Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola during the hearing of a petition filed by Raila Odinga to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in the August 8 election.

The publication of the story is said to have caused a major split in the media house’s editorial ranks with senior managers taking political positions.

Justice Lenaola is said to have dropped the threat and the matter is being negotiated out of court.

Munuhe is also said to have ruffled feathers when he wrote a story on how a company associated with top politician played a role in the collapse of Kenya Airway’s cargo business.

Munuhe is a known pro jubilee journalist with close links to former devolution CS and Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru. He is a well to do individual and sending him to inflation will only propel him to higher heights courtesy of his Statehouse network.