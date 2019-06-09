Some interviews on Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange Live should be categorized as comedy

In America, after the 11 p.m. news, they have what we call Late Night shows, with the likes of Trevor Noah, Stephen Cobert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and the likes. They are mostly comedic in nature, always have interesting guests.

Not sure, if that is what JKL is morphing into.

Because, you can’t have the person you are interviewing tell you on Live TV that he rules the city, and wants to know if you are paying licence, and he threatens to walk out on you and you go to bed him by kissing ass that, his development record is impeccable.

I don’t mind Sonko. He has done far much better than Kidero. For the worst cynic, walk up Muindi Mbingu, and you will see the pavements he has built. Walk up Haile Selasie, and you will see the pavements he has built. Kidero did nothing in the CBD. Nothing. But that is not the issue tonight.

I don’t mind Jeff Koinange. He is part of this flawed country of ours, with flawed people.

From Sonko’s allegations, which h I have no reason of doubting, Passaris, only pulled the woman card, because she knew she will Garner support. But if at all, what he is saying is true, he is justified to be angry at Passaris. Let’s drop the double standards.

But the quality of the interview is wanting. It should be categorised as comedy.

I believe in old school journalism where you can tell off a guest however important he thinks, he is. Because, journalism like medicine, is no respecter of personalities.

Alternatively, we can accept Jeff and Sonko as part of us, and enjoy the show