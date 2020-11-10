Shocking: Ex Nation media boss Dan Otieno KILLED by hit and run vehicle in Nairobi

Dan Otieno, a former Nation Media Group (NMG) editor died on Monday night, November 9, in a hit and run accident along Waiyaki Way in Nairobi.

Reports from the police indicated that the deceased was hit by a vehicle that was on its way to Kikuyu at around 9 pm.

The perpetrator is said to have sped off, leaving Otieno’s body on the road as reported by the Nation.

Otieno was a former bureau chief at Kisumu and Nyeri before he left the company to work as a media consultant and a public relations practitioner.

Police officers have since launched investigations into the matter.

“The body was taken to the City Mortuary. Investigations are ongoing to establish the identity of the vehicle,” Kabete police boss Francis Wahome stated.

Otieno becomes the fourth journalist from the media house to die in similar circumstances this year following the death of Nation Media Group (NMG) journalists Ken Walibora, Raphael Nzioki and Christine Omulando.

Walibora’s death resulted from a hit and run along Landhies Road on April 10 while Nzioki was also involved in a hit and run in the city centre on March 7.

Omulando also tragically lost her life in a road accident near the Khoja Mosque area roundabout on March 16.

A statement from NTSA in October indicated that 2,689 lives were lost between January 1 and September 30, 2020, compared to 2,655 during the same period in 2019, an increase of 1.3 percent.

The government is stiffening measures to reduce road accidents in the country to ensure a reduced loss of life.

As part of the measures, the government launched the Nurse in Hand Highway Emergency Response Centre at Delamare, Naivasha.

Nurse in Hand is a mobile and web-based accident and emergency response platform that alerts registered paramedics found within the geo-mapped area as well as classified hospitals in case of an accident.