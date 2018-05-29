Remembering My Missing Cousin Bad Ass Journalist BOGONKO BOSIRE

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler

I shed tears when I remember that my brother BOSIRE BOGONKO disappeared without a trace. Bosire was worth his onions. He was an expensive gift to this country. Bosire’s intellectual prowess had ‘womanised’ my mind and the literati. I immeasurably benefitted from his intellectual wealth. To date, I continue to ‘prostitute’ literary prowess to satisfy my intellectual starvation thirst. His brilliance was highly unmatched.

As an inquisitor, I will continue to get more attracted to his literary works. Before he got consummated in the lustful of politics and the fouled Kenyan political terrains, Bosire’s brilliance had in the past exposed the cloak of political secrecy of some Kenyans politicians. He was the star and a role model to most of Kenyan youths.

We can excuse the fact that Bosire had joined the government but existentially, we cannot excuse or escape his intellectual prowess. As a literati, on my journey to intellectual phrenic, the man of Bosire stature cannot be easily expunged from my literary mind. I will continue to regurgitate his sumptuous and spicy masterpieces in my literary world.

If you perused his past, Bogonko’s various articles in the Jackal News spoke well of him and clearly espoused his wordsmith and intellectual capital. The formula he used to deconstruct Kenyan politicians and their wives was second to none. Any hate that ignored reading his masterpieces did it in his own intellectual peril. Bosire’s writings were not what anyone would love to avoid reading or hate to devour. The more you loathed Bosire Bogonko, the more you got infatuated in his literary construction.

Bosire was an accomplished wordsmith. He was a complete sentence constructionist. He was a literary engineer whose outstanding grammar, extraordinary artistry skill and exceptional workmanship mesmerized the masses. He was a literary gymnast. His craftsmanship in the study of word art would not be ignored or over-emphasized. My brother was a grammatical witch and wordmonger with lucidity especially in the presentation of his ideas and opinion.

Bogonko enjoyed to mesmerize our minds with his clarity and well constructed writings. He knew how to play around with lexicons and make intellectual sense out of them. The temptation of ignoring his masterpieces was intellectually unnecessary and academically uncalled for. Avoiding his works artistic work was to sentence inquisitive mind to intellectual travesty.

Wherever you are my brother, it will be well with you. Peace be with you. For whoever planned your disappearance, I want to remind him that karma is a bitch, poetic justice is a bastard. May both gang up against him and deny him peace forever.

From your beloved cousin Banana Peddler.

[email protected]

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii Town)