IGNORANT Outrage Over Standard Newspaper Headline; “Coastal TV Girl is Uhuru’s new Spokesperson”

The Standard Coastal edition has this as the headline:”Coastal TV Girl is Uhuru’s new Spokesperson”.

My reading of the headline at a glance is that it is simple, straight forward and the word girl has been used in a light way, in no way diminishing or undermining Kanze Dena, one of the best Swahili news anchors.

There is a debate going online on Twitter that the headline is demeaning. Mohamed Hersi is leading the charge.

Kwani which school watu wengine walienda that never taught them about context.

Obama,in paying a tribute to his wife, he called her, “girl of the Southside”,was he being disrespectful to the First Lady,a mature woman of 54, his wife, no less?

When we call our rugby team Shujaa boys, does it mean that we are trivializing their achievements?

Guys, find better things to bitch about.