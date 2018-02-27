NTV Managing Editor Linus Kaikai FIRED From Nation, To Join Citizen TV

LINUS KAKAI FIRED!!

Business Today can reveal that Kaikai, an award-winning journalist, who left KTN in 2009 where he served as Managing Editor in charge of Quality and Product Development to head NTV, was handed his termination letter last Friday. Signs that he was headed for the exit door – one way or the other – became clear when Nation Media Group (NMG) Editor-in-Chief Tom Mshindi recently effected editorial changes during which he promoted Pamela Asigi to the position of NTV Editor with a caveat that she would be reporting directly to him. In addition, Kaikai’s long-serving personal secretary was redeployed to Mshindi’s office.