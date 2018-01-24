EXCLUSIVE: NTV’s Larry Madowo Given LAST WARNING By Nation Media Boss, May Be SACKED Soon

Celebrated NTV anchor Larry Madowo has been issued with a warning letter by his employer the Nation Media Group (NMG).
Sources at the Aga Khan-owned media house intimated to this reporter that Madowo was summoned and issued with a final warning over his criticism of his bosses.
The warning came shortly after the journalist clashed with the senior management at a staff meeting in which he complained of Statehouse interference and lack of independence at East Africa’s leading media powerhouse
Madowo took on outgoing Nation CEO Joe Muganda and Editor-in-Chief Tom Mshindi over the company’s editorial independence.
The passionate exchange did not go down well with Mshindi and Muganda and are reported to have interpreted it as “condescending”.
“We are not about disrespect. You can’t articulate your very strong views in an unacceptable manner,” Mshindi reportedly slammed Madowo.
The former Trend host was later summoned by the Editor-in-Chief in a meeting which also attended by the company’s human resource manager.
It was at this meeting that the journalist was allegedly handed a warning letter and advised to change his attitude.
“It was just him, Mshindi, and the HR manager. They warned him that he would be fired if he continued with his kiherehere (rudely opinionated behavior),” our source stated.
Alex says
So?
Stephen Otieno Odongo says
I don’t care whether he’s fired
Anonymous says
THIS IS HOW EVERY KENYAN WORKING UNDER SOME FOREIGN CONTROLLED JOINT ARE TREATED!
THEY ARE WARNED “DO WHAT WE WANT YOU TO DO OR ELSE, YOU ARE FIRED”!
THIS INCLUDES THE RULING ELITES WHO ARE PAID BRIBES TO DO WHAT THEY ARE TOLD!!!!
Anyi Mwanza says
Is it bcoz he is a Luo?
Anonymous says
is he really a luo?? or are you just speculating as ussual?