EXCLUSIVE: NTV’s Larry Madowo Given LAST WARNING By Nation Media Boss, May Be SACKED Soon

Celebrated NTV anchor Larry Madowo has been issued with a warning letter by his employer the Nation Media Group (NMG).

Sources at the Aga Khan-owned media house intimated to this reporter that Madowo was summoned and issued with a final warning over his criticism of his bosses.

The warning came shortly after the journalist clashed with the senior management at a staff meeting in which he complained of Statehouse interference and lack of independence at East Africa’s leading media powerhouse

Madowo took on outgoing Nation CEO Joe Muganda and Editor-in-Chief Tom Mshindi over the company’s editorial independence.

The passionate exchange did not go down well with Mshindi and Muganda and are reported to have interpreted it as “condescending”.

“We are not about disrespect. You can’t articulate your very strong views in an unacceptable manner,” Mshindi reportedly slammed Madowo.

The former Trend host was later summoned by the Editor-in-Chief in a meeting which also attended by the company’s human resource manager.

It was at this meeting that the journalist was allegedly handed a warning letter and advised to change his attitude.



“It was just him, Mshindi, and the HR manager. They warned him that he would be fired if he continued with his kiherehere (rudely opinionated behavior),” our source stated.

