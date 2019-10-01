Media guru SK Macharia in total shit as Citizen Radio boss quits to join MediaMax

Royal Media Services media guru, SK Macharia has suffered yet another blow after one of his long serving Radio bosses dumped the stable to join a rival media firm.

RMS Deputy Director in-charge of Radio, Simaloi Dajom Otieno has called it quits at RMS after 16 years of service for the company.

Simaloi who is the daughter in-law of former cabinet Minister Dalmas Otieno has now joined Mediamax Ltd as the head of Radio. She will also be the Chief Radio Content & Strategy Manager.

Her roles will include; overall radio content and programming strategy, radio operations both on air and on ground, talent management and training, radio outreach programs, radio creative and strategic radio partnerships.

In an announcement seen by Kenya Today, RMS announced Simaloi’s Dajom Otieno’s departure noting that her final day at the S.K Macharia owned media house will be on Friday, October 4.

“An excellent colleague and trusted leader, we are all sad to say goodbye but happy for the brilliant opportunity that has come her way. Her last day here will be Friday the 4th of October 2019,” read part of the statement by RMS.

The Royal Media Services also announced that Ms Dajom will be replaced by Vincent Kimani, who has been in-charge of the Mount Kenya cluster of radio stations owned by the RMS.

Simaloi Otieno started out at RMS as an intern and later on became a Radio Producer, News Anchor, Programs Manager and Deputy Director- Radio, a position she has held for the past six years.

Until her departure, Simaloi was deputy to the powerful RMS Radio Director Fred Afune.

Simaloi will be replacing former Mediamax’s Head of Radio Joyce Gituro. Gituro was also poached from rival station Radio Citizen which is owned by RMS, where she was the Head of Radio.