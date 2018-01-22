Exposed: Popular NTV Reporter SACKED, Wrong Tribe?

Photo: NTV news anchors Larry Madowo and Victoria Rubadiri on air.

Last week the Nation Media Group (NMG) announced it will effect retrenchment that will see most of the journalists exit the organisation a re-organization to move meant to cut cost and enhance competitiveness of the media giant.

Close to 150 staff will exit the media giant by June 2018

The first causality of the re-organization fall on veteran Swahili reporter ad thespisian Lolani Kalu he of the Gumzo Mtaani fame. His sacking was effected today together with the head of TV’s unit NTV head of graphics Cromwel Onyango.

The list start here and will be updated as information flows through

1. Lolani Kalu – NTV reporter

2. Cromwel Onyango – NTV Head of Graphics

3.



The exit of Lolani Kalu is a shocker given his popularity. Kalu is a veteran since his days acting in the KBC drama series Tumaini together with Mugongo, Zoa among others.

There are fears that the exercise will most likely follow a tribal trend typical of organisations headed by Mt Kenya mafia