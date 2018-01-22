Exposed: Popular NTV Reporter SACKED, Wrong Tribe?

Photo: NTV news anchors Larry Madowo and Victoria Rubadiri on air.
Last week the Nation Media Group (NMG) announced it will effect retrenchment that will see most of the journalists exit the organisation a re-organization to move meant to cut cost and enhance competitiveness of the media giant.
Close to 150 staff will exit the media giant by June 2018
The first causality of the re-organization fall on veteran Swahili reporter ad thespisian Lolani Kalu he of the Gumzo Mtaani fame. His sacking was effected today together with the head of TV’s unit NTV head of graphics Cromwel Onyango.
1. Lolani Kalu – NTV reporter
2. Cromwel Onyango – NTV Head of Graphics
The exit of Lolani Kalu is a shocker given his popularity. Kalu is a veteran since his days acting in the KBC drama series Tumaini together with Mugongo, Zoa among others.
There are fears that the exercise will most likely follow a tribal trend typical of organisations headed by Mt Kenya mafia
Anonymous says
Desperation in the air. Uthamaki is falling. They went for Jacob juma, Msando, Malowa, Baby Pendo, Moraa, Mtinda and the stone age luos and they were praised by the general, it is time for pressmen with funny strange names and languages not spoken by the mumbi genealogy and no body will speak for them because they did not speak for msando & baby pendo. The human rights organizations are dead or in drunken slumber with donor funds serving individual interests. The church or could I have missed the spelling, is in all manner of unethical business competing lawyers or wakoras and the politicians in amassing wealth. It is strange to read of catholic faithfuls battling their issues in court and not the amicable dispute resolution mechanisms we grew up knowing of the church. Pcea pastors taken to court for stealing church funds against the ten commandments. Executive cowing the judiciary and the legislature totally putting the two wings of government into total dependency on the whims of the dictatorial executive. If parliamentary committee can admit to have lost their minds as they elected committee chairmen, can’t they plunge the country into war in their momentary loss of sane state of mind? No wonder they pass myopic laws senselessly.
The shithole is bubbling.