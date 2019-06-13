Final blow to SK Macharia’s radio empire as top presenter Njogu wa Njoroge joins Kameme FM

Njogu wa Njoroge, the leading Kikuyu radio presenter, has ditched the little known Gukena FM station and rejoins the giant Kameme family. There were rumours that he was to join SK Macharia’s Inooro FM but now it’s confirmed, he is back at Kameme!

The eloquent Kikuyu presenter, is expected to join the Mediamax top radio in the next few days and will join the fast rising station.

Kameme FM Kenya’s number one Kikuyu vernacular radio station last week raided Inooro FM and poached the duo of man Simo and Kata to its great talent stable.

Man Simo and Kata will be hosting the drive show. The move is a killer blow to Inooro FM that has been left for a sudden death as the duo were the stronghold of the station. This comes two weeks after former ICC indictee Journalist Joshua Sang appointed as head of Radio at Mediamax and will henceforth be the boss of the fast rising Emo radio with huge following in Rift Valley. Sang will take over the morning show as the lead presenter and will also be

the overall deputy program controller.

Joshua Sang is one of Kenya’s most successful radio presenters in the league of Maina Kageni, Cess Mutungi and Vincent Ateya. He was head of Radio at KASS FM before he was dramatically accused of fueling ethnic tension in 2007.

