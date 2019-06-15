Excitement at Mediamax as lazy CEO Ian Fernades Quits

Mediamax Network Limited staff are in a celebratory mood after the company’s CEO Ian Fernandes resigned amid claims of incompetence and laziness.

Contrary to reports in the social media indicating that the CEO left the company to pursue personal interests, reports have now emerged on how Fernandes was pushed out of the post due to non performance.

According to a female staff at K24, Fernandes was a lazy Boss, who took most of his office time to play solitaire and watching youtube videos on his laptop.

Having worked in the company for half a decade, Fernandes failed to take his position seriously to help the Company grow since he joined the media firm.

Mediamax staff say Fernandes presence was never felt and he always gave excuses on his nom performance by not meeting the set targets.

He had failed to grow K24 TV that has been struggling to beat other leading TV stations, even with several personnel changes and re-launch of the said station, the CEO failed to steer the Company in the right direction.

Currently K24 has for the last one year postponed its re-launch severally as his frail strategy was not convincing, hence frustrating K24 newsroom staff who have always wanted to unveil the new studio and new anchors.