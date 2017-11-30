Hilarious: Top 13 Fastest Way To Get Killed In Kenya, Ex Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph Advised.

Yesterday, Safaricom’s former CEO Michael Joseph who is also the company’s MPESA advisor at the moment and Kenya Airways Chairman said in an interview that he would like to live and die in Kenya. In response #KOT came up with a hashtag #HelpMJDieInKenya. I have managed to sample some hilarious tweets under the hashtag:
1. @allyjei
Go and rent a house in Kawangware.
During peace demos make sure you stay in front. Shout the Word ” Haki yetu” repeatedly. Police will immediately erase your soul from existence.
RIP Michael Joseph.
2. @Jojeepoji
I believe @SafaricomLtd knows some secrets about some political murders.. just call a presser and tell us who killed msando and Jacob Juma…I swear u won’t even leave that presser without a sniper’s bullet on your head..
3. @C_NyaKundiH
Go to IEBC and ask to be the ICT director then say you stand for free, fair and credible elections.
4. @Disembe
Marry a Nyeri woman as second wife and attach all your properties in her name.
5. @EmmanuelTende
Get to Nakuru ,drink till morning ,get in chopper with some slay queen and fly over lake Nakuru.
6. @Odula_odrey
Go and deliver brookside milk in Kisumu.
7. @NicholasOwiti11
Come to uhuru park on 12th when baba is being sworn in wearing uhuru tano tena t-shirt
8. @ElvisRose2017
Be a catholic father & condemn state killings.
9. @Benjabali
Take Ms Nazlin Umar (cougar) away from Hon Aden Duale
10. @benjabali
Just Open Tuju’s wife servers
11. @Mondix22
Go enjoy a sumptuous meal at Weston
12. @ElvisRose2017
Act like Akombe without dual citizenship.
13. @DenisYuleMpole
just win Nyeri gubernatorial seat
Comments
Anonymous says
As long as foreigners are save in kenya Uhuru will make it ruling Kenya untill the end But since NRM is composed of cowards and lacks men with ideas:eg:start dealing with foreigners of European ,Asian .Arabs communities in Kenya today and tomorrow UN peace-keeping troops will be positioned and moved to kenya. that will be end game to Uhuru Kenyatta and his govt.But since foreigners can remain savely in kenya business will be as usual .Harras them,threat them beat them untill their Embassies talk ,act..etc. You guys lack effective ideasin a struggle. babies are being murderersd with impunity likewise young men including our luo women.In Kenya today it is blacks killing blacks who cares? Make foreigners lives very difficult and EU/UK/USA will act quickly and force Uhuru Kenyatta regime out and reolace it with Pples President R A Odinga.