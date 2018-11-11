EMOTIONAL: Sacked Citizen TV’s Joey Muthengi Hosts Last Show 10/10, Dirty Controversial

It is official riveting TV girl Joey Muthengi is no longer at Citizen TV. The lass who was a news anchor and also doubled up as a co-host for 10 Over 10 Show left Citizen TV on Friday, November 9.



It was all emotional as she hosted her last episode of 10 Over 10, through which she announced her exit. ”So this is my last 10 Over 10 show. You may have read things, but I juts want to clear the air because am not going to say this again. I wanna thank my producer Alex who gave me this opportunity and my co-host wild Willis and everyone who has been working behind the scenes” she said.

Joey was so in love with her show 10 Over 10 she could not just go without some water works. The news hit her fans really hard as they did not except her sudden departure.

Joey however did not reveal her next destination but made it clear she was going to take a break, relax and recuperate. Her announcement came barely hours after rumour mill went into overdrive with reports she was ditching the station due to conflict of interests.