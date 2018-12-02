Dennis Itumbi letter to 2018 KIMC graduates, valuable life kick off tips

Dennis Itumbi via fb

A letter to 2018 graduates,

I will not honour all the invites to the many graduation parties sent to my inbox, WhatsApp and Email, it is impossible.

I will however appear for a few in the afternoon.

But let me share a few thoughts and lessons from my over three decades of life.

Pick what makes sense and ignore what does not apply to you

1. William Harry McRaven -9th Commander of USA Special Forces Command –

“If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed… If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride, and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another. And by the end of the day, that one task completed, will have turned into many tasks completed. Making your bed will also reinforce the fact that the little things in life matter. If you can’t do the little things right, you’ll never be able to do the big things right. And if by chance you have a miserable day, you will come home to a bed that is made, that you made. And a made bed gives you encouragement that tomorrow will be better.”

2. Mejja The Musician – Majengo – “Lessons uliyonipa ni fiti na ndio maana niko hapa” – Never forget where you have been and the lessons you learnt when you had nothing. They will be crucial.

3. Captain Collins Wanderi – ” There in no shame in a side hustle called Farming. Farming will be there during your dance and kuharibu days and will be even better during your investment days and if you want to be rich comprehensively think hard on why man was created from soil and create your path with the same soil.” (Come to think of it Farmer’s Choice the other day complained their demand was more than supply. Jav cannot get all the fish they want and now 1.3b people of China want Avocadoes and other stuff from us, iko maneno hapo)

4. A graduation gown is a great thing, but after graduation day please remove it – Adopt a Shoe Shiner mentality. – You see every 5am I get to town there is one group of people that welcome people to the city. Shoe Shiners. I have come to accept one thing, they wake up not to complain but to ensure they make money early and then go to their hustle. Identify an hustle, in the process make your contacts and rise to your dreams. ( Your Network equals your networth)

5. True Story – Mike wanted to be a writer. he got a job in a media house. but not as a writer. His job was to take the film to the printers after a newspaper was written. He used the time to learn how a newspaper works. One day, there was too many assignments and the writers were engaged and a crucial press conference alert hit the newsroom. He heard the editor trying to get a star reporter to go the Press Conference. He offered to cover it. The editor obviously was sceptical. So he told him to just take all the notes and bring them to him, so that he can write the story. Mike went to the Presser and after he asked to write the story. He wrote a story that shocked the Editor, it was headline. His journey as a writer started that day, today he is a key editor that every media house wants. Never let a chance go.

6. Ignore Naysayers – In life you will meet people who will tell you its impossible. listen to them and then do what they said was impossible. Someone once told me, “You cannot be a journalist, go be a cyclist” I will tell you something I know for a fact, It is possible.

7. Implement your ideas – No-one will ever implement your ideas, you have to do it yourself.

8. President Uhuru during a certain birthday party: ” From a man who has just turned 50 to a young person who has just started life, live and own your life, postpone no decisions, dance when the music hits, enjoy your youth, invest in your future, save a lot even when it is painful and most importantly do not lose a moment to tell yourself the truth, to correct what you must and to celebrate your milestones”

9. DP William Ruto to a Governor who had just won Elections, – ” Make and execute all the hard and diffucult decisions early. It will be harder to make such decisions later. Every passing day, means you are getting closer to pressure and questions about what you have done with your time on office. So be fast with those harder decisions, start working on the answers of the questions that will be asked of you later. Keep focused on the goals. When distractions come or tragedies, address them, but create time even within the noise to keep the eyes and focus on your goals”

10. Erastus Wamugo (Lawyer) – I wake up everyday, not only to do what human beings have done and must do over the years, but to do like that line in the American Constitution, ” …am in the pursuit of happiness” – Yes my friend be happy. ( Find time to pray, read the Bible/ Quran or the book that represents your faith. Love someone deeply. Make genuine friends. Be happy) – Erastus knows almost all trees by botanical, English and vernacular names. He is trully a man in pursuit of happiness.

11. Finally,my most important advise – Ignore me. Ignore Completely. – Go out there and write your own story!

Congratulations on your graduation, God favour you in your next phase of life.

