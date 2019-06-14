Citizen TV’s Yvonne Okwara humiliated for being an eloquent empty head, too much English with little substance

Yvonne Okwara Matole gives a good lecture on his segment #Yvonne’s Take about the perennial stupidity of Nairobi leaders. She goes on to talk a good game about the international status of Nairobi as the home of UN, FAO and other agencies…This according to her is the reason that our leaders should attend some decorum classes.

Now, this is a crappy way of looking at life. We should be good to ourselves. This obsession of how the world perceives us is one of the reasons why Africa lags behind. We so preoccupied with looks.

Reminds us, of our mothers kept the best cutlery for visitors who came home once a year. All along we ate from plastics. We gotta love ourselves first.

Lastly, she says, we probably deserve the leaders we get because we vote for them. This is a very simplistic way of viewing life. I know I laugh at my Central folks for voting for incompetence. But deep I know there is a method to this madness.

We voted for Sonko, not because we love him, but in 2013, we elected a man with the best CV, but what did he do.

Democracy sometimes serves us very bad options, choices and alternatives.

Most American votes didn’t vote for Trump, in fact Hillary won the electoral votes by more than 3 million. But because of their democracy, he rose to the top. In Britain, Boris Johnson is about to become the PM. Not many Britons want him, but for the next few months, he will be in charge, before he resigns sometime in March next year.

So, people who say that we deserve the leaders we get, they are sick in the head.

……………………………………….

Now Osugo adds>>

Fast forward the video link below to minute 7minutes 40 seconds to see Vyonne’s Take in full, she was very cheap but indeed vocal, clear and good English. Substance? oh yes for those with little thinking capacity !

