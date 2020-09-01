Citizen TV anchor Victoria Rubadiri wins the prestigious BBC Komla Dumor Award

Top Citizen TV news anchor the beautiful intelligent Victoria Rubadiri is the 2020 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award winner.

She is the second Kenyan to win the prestigious award after her colleague Waihiga Mwaura who won it in 2018.

“I am excited at the prospect of learning new skills at the BBC to be able to connect with audiences locally, regionally and internationally, no matter on which platform the story is being told.



“Komla was a well-rounded journalist whose style, though authoritative, was also compassionate, empathetic and uplifting. His ability to give the facts comprehensively, and yet still be attuned to his audience, was something I admired and a skill I seek to emulate,” Rubadiri told the BBC.

A statement on the BBC website said she impressed judges with her eloquence and passion for telling African stories on both traditional media platforms and social media.

She currently a lead news anchor together with multi-awarding winning journalist Jeff Koinange.

Ms Rubadiri a multifaceted journalist in East Africa and has interviewed some of the leading names in politics and current affairs.

Rubadiri is expected to begin her three-month placement at the British news agency within the next few weeks.

She will attend a training course with the BBC Academy before joining BBC News teams – across TV, radio and online.

The course is intended to provide her with the opportunity to gain skills and experience across BBC News platforms.

“We’re delighted to have Victoria on board to bring her insights and passion to the BBC,” said Jamie Angus, Director of BBC World Service Group.

Ms Rubadiri is the sixth winner of the award, following in the footsteps of Solomon Serwanjja, Waihiga Mwaura, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and Nancy Kacungira.

She is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism.

She has worked in radio and television for a decade both in Kenya and the US.