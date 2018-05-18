As Chris Kirubi Is Battling Cancer, Capital FM Lost Millions via Fraud, CEO Cyrus Kamau Sacked By Daughter Maryanne After Audit

Serious fraud as been reported at Capital Group after an audit revealed that the company has lost millions with the CEO Cyrus Kamau being mentioned as the mastermind. The fraud is a major set back to the group that has been running without the crutical leadership of the owner, business mogul Chris Kirubi who is said to be ailing for almost a year now.

According to sources, the scandal of missing millions mainly from clients was channeled to Cyrus Kamau’s private accounts, the fraud was discovered after Chris Kirubi’s daughter, MaryAnne Kirubi, ordered for a forensic audit.

The audit revealed that Cyrus Kamau ran a parallel banking system with cheques from clients paid through accounts with names similar to the company’s but at a different bank.

Immediately the report was submitted, MaryAnne ordered security to escort Cyrus Kamau out of the building and company moved to have his accounts frozen and key assets impounded. Among the properties impounded are top of the range vehicles which were parked at the International Life House.