BREAKING: BIG CHANGES in Royal Media Services, Radio Citizen

Dear Colleagues,

This is to bring to your attention the following changes we have made in the Radio News team.

Following the untimely demise of our colleague, Robin Njogu, and in consideration of the need to build on that great legacy and face the challenges ahead, Mr. Young Muthomi has been appointed as the new Managing Editor- Radio, with effect from 1st May, 2021. Young brings on board, a wealth of talent and experience having managed the radio news operation for over 10 years, in addition to serving in various previous roles.

Further, in order to strengthen the team in line with the emerging market trends and challenges, the following changes have also been made on the team, with effect from 1st May, 2021.

1. Lincoln Njogu has been appointed to the position of Deputy Managing Editor. Lincoln, an accomplished news editor and presenter, will be Young’s Principal Assistant, in charge of all correspondents, reporters and other news desk operations.

2. Isaac Swila has been appointed to the position of News Editor. While, his core mandate will remain in the sports desk, the new role makes him part of the core leadership team charged with shaping the new direction of news products across all our radio stations.

3. Christine Ojiambo has been promoted to the position of Senior News Anchor and an additional role of News Producer. This position recognises Christine’s vast experience in news presentation and reporting and her role in the daily production of radio news bulletins.

4. Josphat Odipo has also been promoted to the position of Senior News Anchor/News Producer in recognition of his accomplished role in producing and delivering news bulletins.

5. Edwin Obuya, who is currently a Senior Reporter has been promoted to the position of Sub-Editor. In this role, he will be responsible for editing news scripts as assigned by the Managing Editor. He will however, continue with reporting duties, in addition to this new role.

6. Further, Jacob Icia has also been promoted to the position of Sub-Editor, to help in strengthening the quality of stories in the sports desk in addition to other products across our platforms. He will also continue with his reporting duties alongside the new role.

7. In the new structure, Esther Njeri Ngugi will continue carrying out her responsibilities as Sub-Editor Digital, and work closely with the rest of the leadership team to ensure cross-platform success of our products.

Together, this team, under the leadership of Young Muthomi, is charged with guiding the radio news team through this transition and in repositioning our radio news products to stay ahead of the competition and emerging global trends.

Please join me in congratulating these colleagues and wishing them every success as they take up the new responsibilities.

J.A.

—

Joe Ageyo