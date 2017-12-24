Kenya Today

”We Bought You The Ticket To Watch Arsenal Vs Liverpool”- Sportspesa Tells NTV’s Larry Madowo

Larry Madowo the NTV star, who is currently on holiday in London attended one of the biggest football match in the English Premier league this season; Arsenal Vs Liverpool. Well, with all his posts and open style we all may have assumed the the fast ageing bachelor may have purchased the ticket to watch the martch, well its costed about 22k- not alot for a man who only feeds self, no wife nor known girlfriend/boyfriend.

It turns out the ticket may have been donated by betting giant Sportspesa, it’s an expected business norm to acknowledge such a donation especially if it comes from a commercial company just kurudisha mkono, perhaps that is why the infuriated sportspesa CEO one Mr Karauri shamed Madowo live on twitter, check the posts and the responses.

