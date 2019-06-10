Amazing Tribute to veteran Radio guru Mohammed Juma Njuguna

John Nyongesa says: Mohammed Juma Njuguna’s passing is truly the end of a glorious era. Apart from inspiring thousands of us to pursue broadcasting as a career, he typified the love, use and effectiveness of radio as a tool for education and entertainment. He didn’t copy. He created and made his own rules. Several generations owe him a debt of gratitude for sharing with us his boisterous spirit, insane and splitting sense of humour, coining of hundreds of new swahili words and expressions, and giving our radio its unique identity and character. You made your mark. Now it’s time to rest “papa”. Your job here is done. #RipMohammedJumaNjuguna



William Ruto says: Mohammed Juma Njuguna, a veteran journalist, was a witty and friendly man. He kept us glued to our radios with his masterful football commentary, interspersed with imagery, humour and titbits. Wa Idhaa, as he was popularly known, received State Honours for his exemplary broadcasting nous; being a credit to journalism and a mentor to many aspiring journalists. He performed admirably during presidential functions, excelled in delivering entertainment, education and information to his legion of fans and endured a stellar career. Condolences to friends and family. Rest In Peace.



Dennis Itumbi says: Mohammed Juma Njuguna. I Salute You.

You are the stuff of legend. I remember at one time as I worked as a Radio Citizen Correspondent in Embu, you picked my reverse call – That is how we filed stories from a telephone booth – after listening to my intro you told me, One day, I will rise to own a Radio Station.

At the point I thought you owned many stations. Only to learn later when we finally met that you were merely expanding my thought and ambition.

But my best moment was your World Cup football commentary, I sincerely thought you were in Japan during the World Cup.

You made it feel like you were in the Stadium.

Then how you just started singing as you made the commentary – Yaani.

Citizen, please compile some of his moments and allow us to purchase in his honour. Juma’s moments are worth keeping.

Great Radio voices you once told me, do not die, it is the volume that goes down or the channel that changes.

Go well bro.

A memory for the record –

Harun Maina: It is a sad day to us here for the loss of this Great Mentor and personal friend Mohammed Juma Njuguna,you have been my best friend all through, I envied you and was blessed to work with you for five years. May you rest in eternal love Sir and as you would end your programs, “ulale salama wewe na hali zako,”