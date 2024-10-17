Man Charged with Conspiracy and Forgery in Audacious Bid to Defraud Ksh 50 Million from Defense Ministry with Elaborate Forgery Scheme

A suspect charged with conspiracy to commit felony and forgery was this week arraigned in court.

Reagan Odhiambo Okello, a Kenyan citizen, appeared in Milimani Law Courts on October 15, 2024, where the prosecution laid out the charges against him.

Count I: Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

The charge alleges that between August 25, 2022, and January 22, 2024, Okello, along with unnamed accomplices, conspired to commit theft of USD 400,000, an amount equivalent to approximately Ksh 50 million.

The conspiracy centered around deceiving Cohen Oshry by falsely claiming to have the ability to secure a tender for the supply, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of a GSM offensive system for the Ministry of Defense.

This tender was specified in the Request for Proposals (RFP) Reference Number MOD/SDM/CS/01/2023-2024.

The prosecution contends that Okello knowingly made these false representations to facilitate the alleged theft.

Count II: Making a False Document

In a separate charge, on March 13, 2023, Okello allegedly created a false document intended to defraud ISKY Holdings Limited.

This document, referred to as the cybersecurity project commitment letter with reference number DHQ/CYBER/785/1DM, falsely purports to be a genuine and valid issuance from the Ministry of Defense of the Kenyan Government.

The prosecution claims Okello had the intent to defraud ISKY Holdings Limited out of USD 400,000, approximately Ksh 62 million, by presenting this fake commitment letter.

Count III: Making Another False Document

The third count against Okello involves another fraudulent document dated October 17, 2023.

This document, known as the Service Level Agreement contract number MOD00322023, allegedly outlined terms for the supply, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of the GSM cyber offense system.

It falsely represented itself as a legitimate agreement between the Ministry of Defense and ISKY Holdings Limited.

The prosecution contends that Okello, in collusion with others, sought to deceive ISKY Holdings Limited again, aiming to fraudulently acquire USD 400,000.

Following his arrest on October 15, 2024, Okello remains in custody as the court proceedings advance.

The case is scheduled for adjournment on October 22, 2024, at which point additional evidence and witness testimonies are expected to be presented.