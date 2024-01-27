Lifecare Hospital applauded for helping less fortunate

Many hospitals in Uasin Gishu county have been on the spot for rejecting patients solely relying on the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to cover their medical bills.

LifeCare Hospital in Eldoret has been praised for admitting the ‘financially deprived’ patients banking on the government insurance(NHIF) for treatment.

This has seen an influx of patients from Eldoret, Bungoma, Migori, Meru and its environs into the facility seeking specialised care.

A LifeCare Hospital medic said on Citizen TV that they do not turn away any patient even if they are not able to afford the services they are looking for because life is more important than money.

Also, patients who in the past had to travel to Nairobi for specialised treatment no longer need to as LifeCare Hospital offers a range of services, including and not limited to oncology.

The facility works with a network of hospitals and specialists to ensure patient safety and high-quality care for the communities they serve.

Notably, premature babies owing to complications have been the hospital’s greatest success in villages that had previously recorded very high child mortality cases. Oncology is also an area that has seen high-traffic patients who have opted for the Eldoret based hospital.

A doctor at the facility also said that there is an increase in cardiovascular diseases(heart issues) among Kenyans.

The medic attributed the increase to poor dieting and lack of exercise. The doctor challenged Kenyans to come out in large numbers to exercise to avoid such diseases.

“There is an increase in what appears to be cardiovascular diseases; these are diseases that affect the heart and the blood vessels. People are a bit more affluent, we are less active, we are moving less, we are eating more refined food,” she said