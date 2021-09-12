Let’s get you familiar with Pennie Insurance

We are here to help!

Pennsylvanians’ healthcare just got even more accessible and affordable!

The American Rescue Plan is now offering significant financial savings to nearly everyone.

Pennie-Certified Professionals

We understand, the whole process feels a little overwhelming. Connect with a Pennie-Certified Professional to help every step of the way and walk away feeling confidently covered.

Find a Pennie Broker

Brokers offer free guidance, advice, and can help you complete forms and paperwork. Only a broker can make recommendations about which plan you should buy.

Find a Pennie Assister

Pennie Assisters can help you understand what coverage and financial assistance options are available to you and your family. Click here to request a free in-person or virtual meeting.

First time shopping for health coverage at Pennie?

Welcome! Leave your shoes and worries by the door. Pennie connects you with financial aid and helps you shop for, compare, and buy health insurance. With the American Rescue Plan updates you’ll be saving even more!

Who can get coverage?

PA residents who are citizens, U.S. nationals, or have a qualified immigration status can apply and enroll in health coverage through Pennie. Not covered through work or another program like Medicaid? You can find the coverage that’s right for you through Pennie.

Who receives financial assistance?

The recently passed American Rescue Plan includes updates that result in significant additional savings for Pennsylvanians shopping for coverage and those already enrolled through Pennie.

Why get coverage?

Accidents and illnesses happen. Health insurance gives you peace of mind during uncertain times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, some preventive services are free to help keep you and your family healthy.

Call Customer Service

Pennie’s friendly and experienced Customer Service Representatives are ready to help you with your application or account questions.

Give us a call

Send Us Your Question

You can send us a question by using our form below. This isn’t a secure inbox so please don’t include your account or SSN.

Send a message

