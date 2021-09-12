Health Resources for People With Disabilities in USA

Finding Health Insurance

Get information on how to find and sign-up for health insurance including the ACA, COBRA, long term care and health care for people with disabilities.

Affordable Care Act

Learn about the Affordable Care Act and find out how to apply through the Health Insurance Marketplace at HealthCare.gov.

Note: In response to the coronavirus pandemic, you may be eligible to apply for coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace during the special enrollment period, February 15 – May 15, 2021.

What Is the Affordable Care Act?

When to Enroll

How to Enroll and Get Answers to Your Questions

Using Your Coverage

Small Businesses

Health Insurance Plans

Health insurance helps you pay for medical services and sometimes prescription drugs. You and your insurer each agree to pay a certain dollar amount or percentage of your medical expenses.

How to Get Health Coverage

Types of Health Insurance Plans

Choosing a Health Insurance Plan

Continuation of Health Coverage: COBRA

Learn how you can continue your health care coverage through COBRA.

What is COBRA?

Eligibility

How to Get COBRA

Get More Information or File a Complaint

Long-Term Care

Find useful information on long-term care services. Get answers to common questions and learn how to complain about long-term care.

Learn About Long-Term Care (LTC)

Long-Term Care Insurance

Complaints about Long-Term Care

Health Insurance and Health Resources for People with Disabilities

Find information about health insurance and resources for people with disabilities.

Health Coverage for People With Disabilities