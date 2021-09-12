Email Marketing Features- Details Attached

Email Marketing Features

Email marketing is a digital retailing strategy used to send emails to prospects and customers. Therefore, effective email marketing should convert prospects into customers and consequently turn them into loyal customers.

As powerful as it is, email marketing is very competitive, which calls for a concrete strategy during your campaign. Given this, it is essential to automate various tasks to ensure the campaign runs efficiently.

It is necessary to make use of essential tools to stay ahead of your competitors. Here are some of the various valuable features that you need to employ in your email marketing campaign.

Email Reviews

Your email service provider should smoothen the process of developing surveys and sending them to your customers and prospects. Gathering feedback makes your customers feel valued and involved, which will consequently enhance your goals. Email marketing automation saves you the burden of setting the surveys manually and maintains your engagement with customers and prospects.

Strong Analytics

Modern digital marketing relies heavily on data and reporting features. Therefore, to run a successful campaign, you should ensure that the rate of opening the mails and the rate at which they are bouncing is reported to you. Moreover, your email service provider should offer a report of the subscription and unsubscription rates. Notably, this can only be known through conducting tests using the already available analytic tools.

Easy Synthesis

Email marketing works effectively when it is closely integrated with other systems or services. Therefore, you should find an email service provider (ESP) who offers a platform that provides extensions that can easily be added to other commercial sites. Integration saves you much time because it facilitates every activity, including data reporting and messaging. The ESP should enable your campaign to be extended into mobile apps and social media apps. Nevertheless, it is necessary to perceive that the integration you shall employ will depend on the software your ESP uses.

Customer Service

Customer service is one of the most powerful features of any email marketing campaign. Although you don’t expect any technical problems during your campaign, it is essential to have the customer service feature to enhance your engagement with customers and prospects. Always try to get a platform that can offer live chat support to enable users to have one on one communication with the support group.

Appropriate Message Limits

Email marketing providers tend to restrict subscribers to a given number of emails. To avoid these restrictions, you should set your limit higher than your customers. For instance, if you have 2000 customers who, in this case, are your subscribers, then you need a limit of 4000 or 6000 per month.

Mobile Optimization

As time goes by, many users are embracing the use of mobile devices in accessing their emails. Hence it is essential to ensure that your messages can easily be accessed through mobile devices as they can be assessed on larger screens. Failing to do this discourages users who mainly want to use their mobile devices in accessing messages. Therefore, ensure your service provider can offer mobile optimization to accommodate mobile users.

Flexible Pricing

It is efficient to find an email service provider that can provide several services under a single subscription. This can motivate customers to upgrade as they grow with you continually. If possible, make use of providers that offer free trials before customers can subscribe to chargeable packages. This allows you to test their services and determine if they can provide a solution for your needs.

Marketing Automation

Running a manual marketing campaign in the current technology-driven world can be hectic. This calls for email marketing automation features that can help you to run your campaign efficiently. For instance, the software can automate the sequence of almost every activity in your campaign ranging from the date and time of sending emails to the order of welcome and appreciation messages. Besides, some platforms can automatically generate responses to given actions according to your intentions.

Deliverability Test

One of the biggest hindrances of email marketing is spam filters. If your emails are always marked as spam, then it will be hard for them to land in a prospect’s inbox. Being flagged as spam means these emails will not perform their intended function.

Spam testing enables you to have prior information of content that could send your emails to the spam folder. Any providers can examine your messages toward spam filters hence ensuring that your campaign is effectively conducted.

Therefore, it is crucial to find an Email Service Provider ready to share content information that shows some primary email deliverability best practices. Moreover, the service provider can share data that provides feedback about deliverability.

Updating your deliverability will have a binding effect on open rates, click-through rates, and sales. Notably, choosing the right provider for your campaign depends on your budget, the size of your contact list, and your email marketing objectives.