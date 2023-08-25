Infinix Zero 30 5G is confirmed to launch globally by the end of August and in Kenya by the start of Sept. The phone is expected to succeed the Infinix Zero 20 which was released in October 2022. The Infinix Zero 30 5G has been teased to come in green and gold colour variants. It is also said to feature a 60-degree curved 10-bit AMOLED display. Now, a new report has leaked some more specifications of the upcoming handset.

A GSMArena report suggests that the Infinix Zero 30 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video chats. The report adds that the centre-aligned hole-punch front camera placed at the top of the display will be able to capture 4K videos at 60fps. The primary rear sensor is expected to come with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

As per the report, the Infinix Zero 30 5G will come with a 12GB RAM with virtual RAM support of up to 9GB, which suggests that the user could have a maximum of up to 21GB of RAM. The phone is also tipped to feature 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is also tipped to have an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The leaked live images suggest the phone in a gold colour variant, that has already been teased officially. The official teasers showed the Infinix Zero 30 5G in green and gold colour ways with a glass finish with Gorilla Glass 5 protection for both its front and rear panels. Three camera sensors are seen placed on a rectangular island alongside an LED flash unit in the top left corner of the back panel. The company has already confirmed that the Infinix Zero 30 5G will sport a 60-degree curved 10-bit AMOLED display.

