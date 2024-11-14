INFAMOUS LEAKAGE GURU IN KCSE 2024 CHEATING NABBED

One of the country’s most sought after fraudster involved in the 2024 KCSE examination malpractices, Collins Kipchumba Kemboi has today been arrested within Kiamunyi area of Nakuru.

Operating in the guise of a female namely Dorothy Jerop Kiprono, the 23-year-old man had become the nightmare of KNEC officials, having mobilized a following of over 78,000 exam leakage seekers in his Telegram account and over 8,500 in his WhatsApp groups.

In an all-out war to curb the unbecoming practice of cheating, DCI officers attached to KNEC jointly with their Nakuru County counterparts sharpened their claws on the miscreant, pouncing on him like a cornered rat at his abode in Kiamunyi.

The detectives had no business turning the house upside down in search for evidence, as Kemboi was caught pants down with his tools of trade right on the table.

His key asset – an Infinix Hot 10 Lite phone – used to fleece unsuspecting grade-seekers was confiscated, alongside several SIM cards, national IDs bearing different names and a driving license.

Probing further, the detectives established that Kemboi is a graduate from a Kenyan university, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management. He is also employed as a salesperson by an international company, and has his roots in Kaseta area of Sacho in Baringo County.

After a bad day in office, Kemboi is now cooling his heels at Nakuru Central Police Station cells, staring at charges of fraud and unauthorized possession of examination materials.