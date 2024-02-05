A family in Nairobi has surprised the world after they organised a unique

birthday party for their daughter who recently turned 22 years old.

Videos and pictures captured during the colourful event showed that it was attended

by celebrities and influencers in the showbiz industry.

The lady who was turning 22 comes from a well-off family and is also a fast-growing

TikToker. Instead of the usual cake cutting, popping of champagne and blasting music

synonymous with many birthday parties, this one took a more solemn approach.

The music that played was cool. Most of the tunes that blared from the home theatre

were gospel songs.

Birthday party to remember

However, what stood out was an award ritual that was done by the parents. They

presented the university girl with a custom-made medal and recognised her as the first

daughter in their family who had crossed 21 years without getting pregnant while still

in school.

“We have seven children. Njoki here is our last born. We have six girls and one boy.

We like joking about this, but it is a serious matter if you look at it keenly. All five

girls gave me grandkids while still in school. Even my only son Kamau…he made a

girl pregnant.

Luckily, it happened that we were good friends with the father of the lady in question.

So we ironed out the issues quickly, and now we are taking care of the baby,” said the

father as the mother looked on and nodded.

The unique birthday party ended with a speech from a popular motivational speaker

who was hired to share some wisdom with the young girls who had attended the

event.

Being used by men and women

During the event, Njoki’s sisters, who spoke, said that they were all duped into getting

pregnant by men who later took off and never wanted to take responsibility.

The mother of the girls revealed that the trend broke her heart, adding that even the

church sidelined them, with a section of members accusing them of raising

promiscuous children.

She revealed that she really looked for a solution to prevent her last-born daughter

Njoki from following the trend since she wanted her to finish her education first

before thinking of having kids.

“I also look forward to the day I will walk her down the aisle if she ever decides to

wed,” she remarked.

In a closed-door set-up, she disclosed that she had visited Mugwenu Doctors, who

provided her with charms and spells that prevent being used by men or women.

“They said that my family had been attacked by a spirit that was determined to put us

down by exposing us to preying men and women who were targeting my kids.

The spells, Mugwenu Doctors said, would ward off any negative energy and such

influence,” she said. True to their word, Njoki has been able to clock 22 years without

being used by rogue men. The spell is set to protect her until the day she will wed a

man who truly loves her.

The spell repels people with bad influence. Apart from the spell to prevent being used

by men and women, Njoki was also given a spell to help her in her studies, and this is

the reason she is topping her class at the university.

Mugwenu Doctors have spell-casting powers that can handle various issues, from

legal matters, lottery wins, family and property protection, to future predictions.

His spells work fast, usually within a day of casting them. Many of his clients testify

that they have experienced profound healing and improved relationships after seeking

his help.

What kind of help can you get from Mugwenu Doctors?

Mugwenu Doctors cure many diseases and conditions, such as pressure, diabetes,

ulcers, gonorrhoea, syphilis, TB, and manhood weakness.

They can also help you with life challenges, such as love problems, family conflicts,

business difficulties, enhancing your luck, winning lotteries and court cases, getting

promoted at work, and removing evil spirits and nightmares.

Find other spells here.

Do you feel like you are being used by men or women? Have you been lured into

false love several times, and you don’t know why this keeps happening to you?

You can put this to an end by contacting Mugwenu Doctors for a remedy for the issue

of being used by men or women.

To get in touch with them, call: +254740637248

Visit www.mugwenudoctors.com

Email: mugwenudoctors@gmail.com

Kibra man says he is unable to say no to wife

Just the other day a man from Kibra confessed that the power of Mugwenu Doctors had put him

under his wife.

According to him, his wife got a spell to command a spouse and since then, he has become a

good husband and never causes trouble like before.

“I can’t say no to anything she says, I literally adore her too much,” he said.