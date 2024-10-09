How prominent lawyer Cecil Miller ate Sh 4 million bribe money from Kericho governor

By Urbanus Ruto

Kericho governor Eric Mutai has complained to everyone in his inner circles of how lawyer Cecil Miller made his impeachment case worse. The governor whispered to close confidante that he had given prominent lawyer Cecil Miller Sh 4 million to bribe a judge so that his impeachment could be stopped by the courts.

It is alleged that Cecil Miller pocketed the money and lied to the governor that he had paid the judge. When pressed to explain and give proof, the city based lawyer quickly dumped his client and exited the governor’s legal team.

Having dumped his client during the time of need, Cecil Miller exposed the governor to adverse action of a probable impeachment.

The governor complained that it is the same behaviour Cecil Miller exhibited when he was Mike Sonko’s lawyer telling people close to him that the lawyer also ate money from Sonko then fled him in the time of need, a mode of operation Cecil Miller seems to have perfected.

Right now, the Senate is set to hold a plenary session to hear charges against impeached Kericho Governor Eric Mutai, a critical decision despite a court order, which the governor paid for to block the hearing but Cecil Miller ate the money.

Dr. Mutai is scheduled to appear before the senators next week, despite a court injunction that temporarily halted the Senate’s process.

The order from the Kericho High Court restrained the Senate from proceeding with the impeachment until the case is heard. It also directed Mutai, the petitioner, to continue discharging all duties as the Kericho County Governor in the meantime.

However, the Senate will proceed with evaluating the accusations that led to the impeachment, determining whether to uphold the impeachment or reinstate him to office.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi informed the Senate that a motion to form a special committee to investigate the charges collapsed after failing to get a seconder. This opened the way for the entire Senate to hear the charges and reach a decision.

“Both parties should submit their documents to the Office of the Clerk of the Senate by Saturday evening. The Senate will hear the impeachment motion against Governor Mutai on Monday and Tuesday next week,” Kingi announced.

Mutai was impeached after 31 out of 47 MCAs voted in favor of the motion, sponsored by Sigowet Ward MCA Kiprotich Rogony.

Although the county chief was expected to defend himself against the accusations, he did not attend the session. Instead, he sent a legal team led by ever green and brilliant lawyer Katwa Kigen to represent him since the half baked Cecil Miller had eaten the bribe money meant for the judge

Despite a court order to pause the proceedings, the County Assembly continued with the impeachment, alleging that the order was not served in time, thanks to his lawyer, Cecil Miller who messed up.