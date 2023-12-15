HOW DPP BUNGLED ROTICH’S ARROR, KIMWARER CASE

“The prosecution literally abandoned the case and the trial magistrate had no kind words for them. She termed the conduct of the Director of Public Prosecutions office as a dereliction of public duty.”

“Some of the witnesses and the investigating officer who appeared in court, took the oath only for the prosecution to say they had no questions for them.

It happened in not one, not two or three State witnesses but 41 of them who had been bonded to testify in the trial of former Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and eight others.”

“In the ruling yesterday, the ODPP came under severe criticism in the manner in which it handled the trial as the magistrate said it was choreographed to lead in the acquittal of the accused persons.”

DPP SEEKS ACTION ON KRA OFFICER OVER BRIBERY.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has asked the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to take administrative action against an officer who was caught taking a bribe.”

“The officer, based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), is accused of colluding with officials of a global logistics firm to demand higher taxes for a laptop a Kenyan was receiving from a relative in the US, before asking for a Sh40,000 bribe to review the taxes downwards.”

“The DPP’s move followed an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which ended in July. The KRA official was caught in the EACC’s sting operation as she sought the bribe, a report by the watchdog in the three months to September shows.”

Well orchestrated acquittal….The trick is, witnesses give evidence in chief replete with recanting adductions.State Counsel technically ignores re-examination of such witnesses….Not only the DPP but also magistrate chambers which are negotiating corners for favourable judgement/ruling for the highest bidder.

WHATEVER YOU DO IN THIS COUNTRY, TRY NOT TO BE POOR.