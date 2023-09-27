HEARTBROKEN: Why i regret dating a policewoman, painful experience!

Growing up, I knew I would never ever date or marry a Policewoman!

Never.

Like who in there correct mind falls in love with a police-woman? Huh?

Imagine your wife coming home in the evening after a long and tiring day.. While other wives are cleaning off their lipsticks and easing up their purses, your wife is removing some old and cold handcuffs from her pockets and throwing them on the bedroom table, and asking you to help her remove dusty police boots that’s she’s been trekking all over thika Road with, managing traffic.

Or u and wife are out on church service on a Sunday midmorning and everytime fellow congregants pass by your seat to greet, you hear them calling her ‘Afande habari’ or ‘afande serekali iko imara’ ohh..afande this, afande that..

So I swore never to even dare be in a relationship with a Policewoman.

Until I met this lady called Judy…

Judy and I met at a wedding ceremony of a mutual friend. She was one if the bride’s maid and I tell you what, that woman was gracefully beautiful. Her height complimented her coral skin tone and she had this wide,white eyes that would see right into your heart if you were to look at each other.

She was the vibe of the entire bridal team. She kept an illuminating smile all through that was electrifying admirable.

Later that evening at the afterparty, Judy and I found ourselves sharing the salsa dance floor and man, I would relive that dance moments anyday, anytime. Judy was such a classy and seductive dancer. With slow and well calculated steps, together with her fragrance and a slight embrace, we danced away the night in pure salsa solace.

She complimented my height and asked my name. I couldn’t believe it. She cutely said my salsa was top-notch, and that she enjoyed every bit of the evening

At around 11:30, the wedding afterparty came to a beautiful end. We exchanged numbers with Judy and agreed to a lunch date at westlands two weeks after that beautiful day. Without a doubt it was mutual attraction.

Fast forward,

Our lunch date with Judy was again another wonderful moment in time. We vibed, spoke, dined and connected so easily. Judy was soft spoken a truly well mannered lady. She spoke so highly about her parents and the values to which her and her siblings were raised.

Everything was going so fast and our chemistry was getting more fierce every passing minute. With such a beautiful church girl with proper upbringing and composure, what else would a man want honestly?

Occasionally, we found ourselves feeding each other, random high fives and hearty laughters over silly jokes about life. Man, I was in love with this one!

Well, it was difficult to say goodbye. But we had to. It was mid week and I had to rush back to the office. However, we agreed to a second date the coming weekend. A dinner date!

Yes.

Judy was pure goals and I was not going to second guess on her. No

We spent evenings on long conversations and video chats. We could exchange perspectives upto late into the night without tiring. It was clearly only the beginning of an interesting love story and the pace at which we were on, It was perfect.

Fast forward

The day for our second date came and I kid you not, Judy my new princess had taken time to prepare for it. She came in a lovely knee length maroon dress that was simply ice on fire. She was glittering, delicate and ready to a perfect dinner with Sir Socrates. Weeeh!

Surprisingly,,,

Upto this moment in time, I was so obsessed and utterly attracted to Judy that I had forgotten to ask her what career she was in. And so during this beautiful dinner night when she told me that her leave was done and she was resuming work, I asked her what kind of work was she in.

With a reassuring smile and a soft touch on my palms, Judy told me that she was an inspector of police attached to pangani police station.

Huh??????!!!!

Inspector of what???

Woiiii

Judy my new flame was actually a Policewoman!! Ahhh no no.

That was such a deal breaker for me. A police officer as my girlfriend? Guns.. Handcuffs… And the afande this ,afande that.. Aii noo

I switched off completely The entire remaining time of the date was purely plain to me And the way I had fallen so so deeply for this lady.

Judy noted my shock after she told me about her profession. She kept on reassuring me that it was just a career like any other and it didn’t deny her chance to be the woman she was meant to be.

Lakini for me, police officer. No

I kept a fake smile all through the evening and when time to go home came, I felt bad that for reals I was not going to be able to date Judy because of my twisted beliefs with police officers. It was a love story that was ending, even before it had started. Sad.

This girl was total goals. Perfect woman, cultured and composed. Well mannered and decent. Sweet and pretty. But she was police officer. Inspector! Afande! Eyy!

The following week was tough.

Judy had grown even more in love with me. She kept calling me all the time. She wrote me long messages. She proffesed a future together. A happy relationship, marriage perhaps, cute kids and a happy home. Judy prayed for us even on text and always asked me to take care of myself for her.

I had lost all interest. I just didn’t know how to tell her that we really did have no future… I didn’t want to hurt this beautiful and sincere lady.

I resorted to giver her a silent treatment

I would not reply her texts or pick her calls. I just wanted her to get tired and dissappear too. Silent treatments are really painful. But what was I to do? I couldn’t tell her on her face that I couldn’t date her because she was a Policewoman. That would break her. I didn’t want to see her cry.

I just preferred to go away in peace and let her move on. I was pained too…but I had no choices

Judy was so devastated I could receive over 75 missed calls daily I could receive voice notes of her crying and asking me what wrong had she done. She sent hundreds of text asking me for one last date to see me for the very last time. She bitterly asked me why did I raise her feelings with no intentions of loving her!!!!

I felt bad with this situation I had gotten myself into.

To unclog my mind, I decided to pay my ex girlfriend a visit at Ngara where she lived. I needed someone to distract me and so when I called my ex and told her that I needed to see her, she gladly told me to go to her place for the night.

It was around 11pm late into the night when I got to my ex place in Ngara. She was very surprised that I had called her that I needed to see her. She was a good ex. She had even prepared food for me, though late it was.

At around midnight we heard some commotion on at her sitting room like the door breaking. On rushing to the front, we were met with blinding torchlight and 3 masked men ordering us to lie flat on the ground not dare raise any alarm.

These Nairobi and robbers!

These ones had broken into the house and were either looking to steal our phones, cash and any valuables. While for me i knew how dangerous robbers can be, my ex begun screaming at the top of her voice while running towards the back kitchen

Two of the men ran after her.

I could hear her trying to open the back kitchen door while screaming at the very top of her voice.

It was a dazed moment.

One of the robbers pinned me down on the floor while the two others were manhandling my dramatic ex and threatening to shoot her if she kept screaming.

In that scuffle with the two men, she got injured and her right arm and was bleeding profusely.

Her dramatic nature also caught the robbers by surprise and as the neighbours begun coming outside to see what was happening, the robbers got alarmed and begun an escape.

Luckily There was a police patrol car nearby when my ex begun screaming and the police officers had tactfully secured that compound. The three robbers could not come out. My ex was in pain and she needed medical attention urgently. The robbers realised that the compound had been surrounded by both neighbours and night police patrols who were armed to the tooth. It was game over!

Two of the police officers slowly walked into the house where my bleeding Ex and i were still lying on the floor. Frightened to death!

One of the officers switched on the light and for the first time, we could see the guys who had attempted to Rob us. I shifted my eyes to the door where the police officers who had come to rescue us were standing.

I immediately recognised the officer who was leading the team that had intervened in perfect time for us.