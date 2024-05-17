HASS GROUP SPREADS WARMTH WITH KSH 1.14M CRUCIAL SUPPORT TO MAMA IBADO CHARITY SENIOR CITIZENS HEALTHCARE PROGRAM

Hass Group presented a cheque of Kenya Shillings one million, one hundred and forty thousand to Mama Ibado Charity to support the Seniors Healthcare Program.

While receiving the cheque, Amb. Dr. Amina Mohamed a member of the board of directors from Mama Ibado Charity, said that the charity intends to bring healthcare services closer to the most vulnerable senior citizens while establishing a baseline for their well being.

“This generous donation will cover NHIF premiums for 100 seniors, facilitate their weekly medical consultations at our offices, and ensure the availability of essential medicine for a period of one year.” said Amb. Dr. Amina Mohamed.



In a remarkable display of commitment to social responsibility, Mr. Mohamud Salat, CEO of Hass Group emphasized on the impact of restoring dignity to our seniors citizens and the most vulnerable members of society. “We are not just making a donation; we are investing in the health, dignity, and overall well-being of our elderly population, the pillars of our society.” he said.

The charity has been enrolling senior citizens in the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover, granting vulnerable seniors access to essential medication free of charge. Additionally, weekly clinics are held for beneficiaries, where a clinical officer attends to the seniors’ medical needs.