HASHIM DAGANE MUHUMED LINKED TO ANOTHER MURDER INCIDENT

UPDATE ON ARREST OF KEY SUSPECT IN THE MURDER OF THREE FAMILY MEMBERS
Detectives have successfully apprehended Hashim Dagane Muhumed today after an extensive investigation into the tragic murders of a mother, her daughter, and her 12-year-old niece.
The horrifying crime prompted a determined manhunt for the suspect.
Muhumed is currently in police custody, where he is undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment scheduled for tomorrow at the Makadara Chief Magistrates Court.
The DCI remains committed to ensuring justice for the victims and their grieving families.
UPDATE ON A VIOLENT ROBBERY CAPTURED ON CCTV.
On Friday, November 1, 2024, around 4:40 PM, an individual armed with a hammer managed to enter Ushirika Tower in Eastleigh.
After gaining entry, he proceeded to an apartment on the sixth floor with the assistance of a house-help named Everlyne, who is a Ugandan national.
Upon entering, the assailant, reportedly a Ugandan national, grievously assaulted a 20-year-old Somali house-help named Hakimo Muhidin with assistance from Evelyne.
During the incident, various valuable items were pilfered, including pieces of gold jewellery, an unspecified amount of cash in both KES and U.S. dollars, as well as four laptops belonging to the family, which were reported stolen during the incident.
Hakimo Muhidin sustained serious injuries, including a broken tooth and injuries to her hand, head, and legs. Additionally, she exhibited signs of having been whipped, with visible marks on her back.
After receiving medical treatment, she has been discharged and is currently recovering at a relative’s home in the Tassia estate area.
Evelyne, who had joined the household three weeks prior to the incident, managed to escape alongside the assailant.
At the time of the incident, the tenant, a Somali man, was not at home; he was out with his children, while his wife was reported to be in India for medical treatment.
Authorities are continuing their investigations to gather more details regarding the incident and the whereabouts of the suspects.
HASHIM DAGANE MUHUMED LINKED TO ANOTHER MURDER INCIDENT
Detectives investigating the recovery of a badly mutilated body found dumped at Langata cemetery on 31/10/2024 have recorded a major breakthrough that has lifted the lid on the activities of Hashim Dagane Muhumed, the prime suspect in the tragic murders of a mother, her daughter, and her 12-year-old niece.
While following up on crucial exhibits recovered at the scene, the detectives proceeded to a Quickmart supermarket within the city where it was established that the victim of the murder most foul was a lady who was captured by CCTV cameras while shopping on 29/10/2024.
Further, it has been established that once done with her shopping, the lady proceeded to an apartment in Lavington, where she was yet again captured by the CCTV cameras while entering the said premises.
Armed with crucial leads, the detectives have established that the lady was in the company of Hashim Dagane, who was residing in the said apartment where the duo spent time before Dagane was on 31/10/2024 captured leaving the apartment carrying two bags suspected to have contained the remains of the victim that were later in the day discovered at Langata cemetery.
It has also been verified that after Dagane left the apartment, the owner discovered what had happened in his premises, went ahead and cleared the mess, had the rooms re-painted and thereafter went under. He is being sought, and it is just a matter of time before he is smoked out of his hideout to face relevant charges.
It believed that the woman in question could be Deka Abdinoor Gorone, who was reported missing at California police station on 24/10/2024. The remains are being subjected to forensic analysis to ascertain the identity of the victim.
The DCI once more reiterates its commitment towards ensuring justice for victims of the two unfortunate incidents as detectives continue to piece up various strands to establish the possibility of Hashim’s involvement in any other criminal activities within the country.
Leave a Reply