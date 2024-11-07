HASHIM DAGANE MUHUMED LINKED TO ANOTHER MURDER INCIDENT

Detectives investigating the recovery of a badly mutilated body found dumped at Langata cemetery on 31/10/2024 have recorded a major breakthrough that has lifted the lid on the activities of Hashim Dagane Muhumed, the prime suspect in the tragic murders of a mother, her daughter, and her 12-year-old niece.

While following up on crucial exhibits recovered at the scene, the detectives proceeded to a Quickmart supermarket within the city where it was established that the victim of the murder most foul was a lady who was captured by CCTV cameras while shopping on 29/10/2024. Further, it has been established that once done with her shopping, the lady proceeded to an apartment in Lavington, where she was yet again captured by the CCTV cameras while entering the said premises.

Armed with crucial leads, the detectives have established that the lady was in the company of Hashim Dagane, who was residing in the said apartment where the duo spent time before Dagane was on 31/10/2024 captured leaving the apartment carrying two bags suspected to have contained the remains of the victim that were later in the day discovered at Langata cemetery.