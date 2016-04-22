Uhuru REWARDS Rugby Sevens team Ksh10million for EXEMPLARY performance in Singapore

By Banana Peddler
President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday paid some men from Western and Nyanza Provinces Ksh10 million for carrying him up in State House.
The men who recently won Rugby Cup in Singapore last weekend arrived in the country hopeful that the President could be at the airport waiting for them.
Shockingly, the boys were booked into Qatari airways instead of their sponsors KQ. Yesterday, the President invited the boys to statehouse as a formality and asked them to lift him in the air. He reportedly paid the Ksh10 million.
Later our cool president took to social media expressing his appreciation for the job well done by the team -Shujaa
Greatly honored to fete our Shujaas the Kenya Sevens team at State House. The team has done Kenya proud and I’m happy to be able to congratulate them in person. Thank you for carrying the day and leading our country to Glory. I have also announced a Sh.10 million government token of appreciation to the team for their exemplary performance. God bless Kenya and may the Kenya Sevens team win many more titles for our Nation.
Kuon kende says
Silly
Anonymous says
They should have dropped him to the ground…
Anonymous says
Mr stop being petty on this case,The flight issue was well explained Quatar Airways was the sponsor and was flying all rugby players globally to their homes. There is nothing wrong with the players carrying uhuru as he did a game stimulation.You need to be sound and sober when posting your articles,otherwise keep updating us on other issues
Anonymous says
Whatever, men, he did the right thing. Let them use the money properly. It is not big money in kenya. I counted at least 20 people there. 10,000,000 divide by 25=Khs 400,000.00
raphael says
Hiyo 4oo huko unajenga semi nzuri tu.
Anonymous says
Now it is DP Ruto turn…
Sura mbaya says
You need to do some research before you write. Qatar airline was the official sponsor of the tournament
Anonymous says
Go back to school and learn better. The art of propaganda is a specialized skill,you fail miserably in capturing propaganda pieces.
Eric says
Thanks sir for that. I was waiting on someone to tell this kid something lit it . You did well.
Anonymous says
pwahahahahahahhahhhaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
onala alieth says
The president was once a rugby player and captain of his school team.This win must have reminded him of his school days.
wuod othaya says
i wish wangemwache aaunguke chini avunjike
Hitman says
Haahahahahaha Really?
Anonymous says
So much hate , how do you guys live? Do you smile at all? Are you happy? Is your life okay? Generally speaking
Anonymous says
No wonder you are a banana peddler.
jibuu says
well done Mr. prezo!!! vijana pia wakule kitu!!!!!
otieno says
My president. Very proud of you unye.
Anonymous says
YOU SEE THE LOUS ,LUHYAS AND THE FEW KISIIS IN THE TEAM ARE NOT BAD AT ALL..THEY DIDNT LET HIM DROP TO GROUND…I DONT THINK KIKUYUS COULD DO THAT TO RAILA…THEY WILL LET RAILA DROP LIKE THOSE OKUYUS IN WHITE SHIRTS WHO INTENTIONALLY BROUGHT DOWN THE PODIUM TRIED AT THE COAST
kamau says
You are right raila huyo kiwete we would drop him like hot potatoe
Anonymous says
You’re a blue faced idiot with loose,brain cells…grow up dude
Richard Arap says
Ni vichekesho kweli waangushe yeye chini? hata nimelia kwa kucheka ,eti tena wakikuyu mutaangusha raila kama ingekua nyinyi? hamjui hata hamuwezi rugby kazi yenu ni? sitamki mtu anisaidie.
Anonymous says
Wiiiiiiiizi tu!
Anonymous says
And how hw much did the lord of poverty aka hooligan no 1 give them?
dorkim says
aky wee nyi watu mnaskia vibaya alibebwa ama??bytha huyo prezo ako top sana hata hao ma boys waliona awe juu yao wakambeba………
Nordstrom promo says
