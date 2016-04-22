Kenya Today

Uhuru REWARDS Rugby Sevens team Ksh10million for EXEMPLARY performance in Singapore

25 Comments

By Banana Peddler

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday paid some men from Western and Nyanza Provinces Ksh10 million for carrying him up in State House.

The men who recently won Rugby Cup in Singapore last weekend arrived in the country hopeful that the President could be at the airport waiting for them.

Shockingly, the boys were booked into Qatari airways instead of their sponsors KQ. Yesterday, the President invited the boys to statehouse as a formality and asked them to lift him in the air. He reportedly paid the Ksh10 million.

Later our cool president took to social media expressing his appreciation for the job well done by the team -Shujaa

Greatly honored to fete our Shujaas the Kenya Sevens team at State House. The team has done Kenya proud and I’m happy to be able to congratulate them in person. Thank you for carrying the day and leading our country to Glory. I have also announced a Sh.10 million government token of appreciation to the team for their exemplary performance. God bless Kenya and may the Kenya Sevens team win many more titles for our Nation.

Comments

  3. Mr stop being petty on this case,The flight issue was well explained Quatar Airways was the sponsor and was flying all rugby players globally to their homes. There is nothing wrong with the players carrying uhuru as he did a game stimulation.You need to be sound and sober when posting your articles,otherwise keep updating us on other issues

  4. Whatever, men, he did the right thing. Let them use the money properly. It is not big money in kenya. I counted at least 20 people there. 10,000,000 divide by 25=Khs 400,000.00

  16. YOU SEE THE LOUS ,LUHYAS AND THE FEW KISIIS IN THE TEAM ARE NOT BAD AT ALL..THEY DIDNT LET HIM DROP TO GROUND…I DONT THINK KIKUYUS COULD DO THAT TO RAILA…THEY WILL LET RAILA DROP LIKE THOSE OKUYUS IN WHITE SHIRTS WHO INTENTIONALLY BROUGHT DOWN THE PODIUM TRIED AT THE COAST

