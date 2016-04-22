Uhuru REWARDS Rugby Sevens team Ksh10million for EXEMPLARY performance in Singapore

By Banana Peddler

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday paid some men from Western and Nyanza Provinces Ksh10 million for carrying him up in State House.

The men who recently won Rugby Cup in Singapore last weekend arrived in the country hopeful that the President could be at the airport waiting for them.

Shockingly, the boys were booked into Qatari airways instead of their sponsors KQ. Yesterday, the President invited the boys to statehouse as a formality and asked them to lift him in the air. He reportedly paid the Ksh10 million.

Later our cool president took to social media expressing his appreciation for the job well done by the team -Shujaa

Greatly honored to fete our Shujaas the Kenya Sevens team at State House. The team has done Kenya proud and I’m happy to be able to congratulate them in person. Thank you for carrying the day and leading our country to Glory. I have also announced a Sh.10 million government token of appreciation to the team for their exemplary performance. God bless Kenya and may the Kenya Sevens team win many more titles for our Nation.