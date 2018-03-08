State House Uses S.K. Macharia’s Wife to Blocks Linus Kaikai’s New Job at Royal Media

Linus Kaikai’s touted new job at Royal media as the Chief Operations Officer has been blocked by State House weeks after he quit his job at Nation Media group.

Sources had intimated that Kaikai was scheduled to take over Farida Karoney who landed a plump job as CS Lands in Uhuru’s Cabinet.

According to Business Today, State House went through S.K. Macharia’s wife Purity Gathoni Macharia to block the celebrated Media Personality from landing the even bigger responsibility at Royal Media Services.

Kaikai’s woes began when he defied State House orders not to live stream Raila’s swearing in ceremony and went to further issue statement condemning State’s interference as Editor’s Guild Chair.

“State House was furious that Kaikai was getting even a more influential position in a big media house even after he took part in what was clearly a treasonable affair. But they knew SK Macharia would be difficult to convince following the shutdown of Citizen TV and Inooro TV that saw him move to court seeking compensation. So they devised a way of convincing his wife who as vice chair runs the media house’s day to day affairs,” the source told BT.

Consequently,Fred Afune is touted to take Farida Karoney’s place istead of Kaikai.