Sports CS Achesa Seeks Office Relocation as Former Acquaintances Throng His Office for Favors

Sports Minister Rashid Achesa is seeking to have his office moved to wade off former acquaintances who have allegedly been thronging into his office since his new duties conferred by the President.

CS Achesa claimed the uninvited visitors who have been overwhelmingly thronging his office are making it difficult for him to dispense his duties such as holding meetings with senor officials and welcoming delegations.

He has since asked that the head of civil service to investigate and make plans on how the ministry can be relocated to another area. He has requested to have his office relocated to another area due to the overwhelming number of friends thronging his Kencom office.

Sources claim, among those thronging the office include junior ODM officials have been crowding the offices scrambling for positions within the ministry.

Stanley Livondo, a known Jubilee enthusiast in Kakamega County is also a common visitor at the office and goes everywhere that the CS goes.