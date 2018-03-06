‘Moses Kuria Is A Drunkard Who Sleeps In The Bar’- Babu Owino

Embakasi MP Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino has come out guns blazing against Jubilee Motormouth and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria terming him a reckless drunkard who sleeps in the bar.

Owino was speaking in an Interview with NASA TV where he claimed he has taken Moses Kuria home severally after he drunk himself to sleep in a club.

He also chided Interior CS Fred Matiang’i whom he says was an Education lecturer at University of Nairobi (UoN) Kikuyu campus who was asked to leave for being incompetent

“In a class of 120 students, only 6 passed. The rest failed. When the Vice-Chancellor saw that, he had to send Matiang’i away”, said Babu.

Owino known for his blunt nature that has landed him in the wrong side of the law severally had his election nullified after with the High Court judge citing intimidation of the RO.

He blamed Uhuru and Ruto for the nullification saying they were waging war against the will of the people.