Miguna Seeks Funds For Air Ticket Back And To Help Repair His Runda House

Self declared NRM General Miguna Miguna has a launched a PayPal and is asking well-wishers to donate so as to help him repair his house bombed by police during his dramatic arrest on 2nd February.

The vocal, nor claws barred politician and lawyer has now revealed that among other things, funds would be used to pay his lawyers who have been representing him who he says have not been paid despite their tireless and competent efforts on his case.

The #NRMKe is registered abroad and uses the @PayPal in order to prevent the despotic duo – @UKenyatta and @WilliamsRuto – from ILLEGALLY CONFISCATING our resources and CRIPPLING OUR MOVEMENT. We cannot also use a Pay Bill Number. Please use @PayPal. https://t.co/TEmo9aZ3es — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) March 6, 2018

The former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant revealed he was also in need of funds to cater for a number of pending issues he has faced over the past few weeks.

Yes; I need an air ticket to return home. I also need funds to repair my destroyed house and to pay my advocates who have been working tirelessly without pay from Feb. 2nd up to now in order to protect my rights. Are you able to contribute? Feel free to do so. Viva! #UhuruMustGo https://t.co/Ee0KdIyM6N — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) March 6, 2018

Miguna was dramatically deported to Canada by authorities to curb his Military wing of NASA.