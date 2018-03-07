Kenya Today

Miguna Seeks Funds For Air Ticket Back And To Help Repair His Runda House

Self declared NRM General Miguna Miguna has a launched a PayPal and is asking well-wishers to donate so as to help him repair his house bombed by police during his dramatic arrest on 2nd February.

The vocal, nor claws barred politician and lawyer has now revealed that among other things, funds would be used to pay his lawyers who have been representing him who he says have not been paid despite their tireless and competent efforts on his case.

The former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant revealed he was also in need of funds to cater for a number of pending issues he has faced over the past few weeks.

Miguna was dramatically deported to Canada by authorities to curb his Military wing of NASA.

  1. There is nothing wrong for the General to seek assistance (fund) for his house repair some of us are willing to contribute dearly hence hate and tribalism is what destroyed Miguna Migunas Runda -home built on Generals sweat .Miguna Miguna has not and has never looted any money from poor kenyan taxpayers money. It was the corrupt and tribalist Kikuyu/kalenjin rogue policemen and women who destroyed the Generals Home for their hate ,tribalism and jelousy hence these corrupt policemen and women cannot afford such a home.The same police force lives worse that rats in their shanties without toilets water or beddings yet they cannot complain to their cruel masters they die serving.General Miguna Miguna is in dire need of help from the common mwananchi wgo really cares. and the corrupt rogue Uhurto regime must be forced to compensate Miguna Migunafor all of his sufferings as the same rogue regime compensated one of their own hon. kenneth Matiba with billions of kshs.

